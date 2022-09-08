In terms of the scoreboard, the Sherando football team’s game against Martinsburg (W.Va.) last year couldn’t have gone much worse — the Warriors fell 58-7.
In terms of development, the Warriors were able to look back and realize that the loss to the West Virginia state power helped them greatly.
Sherando (2-0) has a daunting challenge in front of it when it takes on the Bulldogs (2-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Martinsburg captured its ninth Class AAA state championship in 12 years in 2021, and the Bulldogs will no doubt be in contention for a 10th title with the talent they have back. Among Martinsburg’s wins are a season-opening 40-7 win over Virginia Class 4 power Salem, which advanced to the state semifinals last year.
The Warriors came into last year’s game with the Bulldogs with an 0-2 record, and Smith said the Warriors had issues with injuries and COVID heading into it. Sherando would also lose star wide receiver AJ Santiago to an injury early in the second quarter.
“I told the kids that we’re obviously playing a championship-caliber team, and this game’s going to tell us a lot about who we are and how our season is going to progress moving forward,” said Smith, whose team beat Jefferson (W.Va.) 42-23 last week. “Our kids went out and played extremely hard in that game. Obviously, the outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but I think we got out of that game what we wanted. We played a good team that competes at a high level, and our kids went out and fought for four quarters. After that, it kind of propelled us into a little bit of a win streak there.”
Sherando won its next three games after the loss to the Bulldogs and eventually earned a playoff berth. No matter what happens Friday night, Smith expects his team to grow from the experience.
“[Martinsburg does] things on both sides of the football that makes things tough on you, and there are very talented players on both sides of that ball,” Smith said. “Being able to play someone like that in a non-district game I think is an invaluable experience. I enjoy it, our kids enjoy it, and it’s something we look forward to.”
Sherando knows just how dangerous Martinsburg’s two-quarterback system can be. A year ago, Ezra Bagent passed for 169 yards and three TDs vs. the Warriors, while Murphy Clement passed for 163 yards and four TDs and rushed for 46 yards and one TD.
Bagent is coming off a performance in which he completed 21 of 28 passes for 396 yards and five TDs in a 61-20 win over Musselman. Clement — a junior who has been offered a scholarship by Old Dominion to play running back — had a 99-yard TD run against the Applemen and is coming off a season in which he ran for 1,181 yards, passed for 840 and scored 22 TDs.
Jameer Hunter caught five passes for 162 yards and three TDs last week, and Buzz Dover had eight catches for 144 yards and a TD.
“Both of those guys can stretch the field vertically, which is always a concern, but more so their ability on any screen or quick game-type passing, they have the ability to make a guy miss even though they’re bigger receivers,” Smith said.
Sherando’s defense is led by linebacker Josh Metz (22 tackles), defensive lineman Kaleb Nowlin (14 tackles, two sacks) and safety Jacob Manuel, who had three interceptions and a fumble recovery last week.
Martinsburg’s defense has been stout in the second half the last two weeks, holding Salem to less than 30 yards and shutting out Musselman. Former Millbrook linebacker and senior AJ Harrison had a fumble recovery TD against the Applemen. The Bulldogs also feature junior First Team All-State defensive lineman Aydin Fleming (93 tackles last year) and linebacker Kam Shallis (98).
“Their defensive front, they get off the ball as fast as anyone I’ve seen in a while,” Smith said. “Secondary, especially at corner, those kids are good in man coverage.
“We have to be smart with the football and not turn it over, and we have to establish the run game, and take our chances whenever we have an opportunity.”
Sherando’s offense has excelled this year with an average of 48 points and 437.7 yards per game, including 291.5 per game on the ground. Jason Foster (30 carries, 239 yards, two TDs) and Gavyn Blye (26, 170, 4) rank 1-2 in the area in rushing yards. Santiago has seven catches for 131 yards and four TDs, and quarterback Micah Carlson has completed 17 of 25 passes for 268 yards, six TDs and one interception.
In addition to offense and defense, Smith also is well aware of how much of a factor special teams could be in Friday’s game. Smith was certainly right about that last week.
Big special teams plays led to three Sherando touchdowns. Santiago had a 35-yard kickoff return to midfield to open the game, the Warriors recovered a high snap on a punt deep in Jefferson territory in the second quarter, and Sherando recovered an onside kick in the fourth quarter.
Jefferson had a kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half, and the Cougars could have had another big special teams play if Micah Carlson hadn’t managed to scoop up a snap that bounced off the turf while he was punting from his end zone in the third quarter.
Martinsburg already has two special teams touchdowns this year. Hunter had a 72-yard punt return TD against Musselman and the Bulldogs had a blocked punt touchdown against Salem. The Warriors did some damage against Martinsburg in the return game last year, with Blye taking back three kickoffs for a total of 108 yards and the Bulldogs sending several kickoffs out of bounds.
“I think we got some things worked out following last week [with special teams], and we’ll be better in those areas,” Smith said. “I think oftentimes it’s a forgotten component of a football game. A third of the game is special teams, and I think it’s equally important.”
