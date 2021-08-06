WINCHESTER - A 19-year-old Frederick County man suspected of having sex with a 13-year-old girl and soliciting nude photos of her faces charges.
Isaiah Lee Esser, of the 3200 block of Laurel Grove Road, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with carnal knowledge of a child and child pornography possession/production. The girl allegedly sent Esser the photos through a phone app, according to Thursday email from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman. He said incriminating text messages between the girl and Esser and an interview with the girl led to the charges.
The investigation began after the girl's mother contacted police. She wrote in a criminal complaint that she found Essser with her daughter in her home at 12:30 a.m. on July 29. She said he sneaked in through a window and text messages from her daughter's phone confirmed they'd been having sex.
Essser was being held without bond on Thursday at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. He is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court 3 p.m. Sept. 27.
