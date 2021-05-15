WINCHESTER — From unconcealed zeal to cautious optimism, there was no disguising the happiness expressed locally about Virginia lifting its coronavirus mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor and outdoor settings.
“I’m tired of the masks,” said David Marple as he visited the Handley Library with his girlfriend Kerry Purnell hours before Gov. Ralph Northam announced the change Friday. “Think about all the people working in plants and how hot it is. That’s got to be miserable.”
Purnell, a retail worker, said it’s uncomfortable and hard to breathe wearing a mask all day at work.
“I know it has affected me,” she said. “I feel don’t feel right in the head.”
Northam’s announcement came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the change, which does not include visits to high-risk locations like hospitals, nursing homes and jails.
“Virginians have been working hard and we’re seeing the results in our strong vaccine numbers and dramatically lowered case counts,” Northam said in a news release. “Vaccinations are how we put this pandemic in the rearview mirror and get back to being with people we love and doing the things we have missed.”
Purnell said she’s received the first of the two-shot Moderna vaccine and plans on getting a second dose. Marple said he hasn’t been vaccinated because of concerns about long-term side effects, but said ending the mandate is an incentive.
“I can’t stand wearing the masks,” he said. “I wear them out of respect, but I don’t like wearing the masks.”
The 240,000-person Lord Fairfax District, which covers Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren Counties, trails the state in the percentage of adults with at least one shot. It’s 47% in Virginia — nearly 37% of whom are fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health — and nearly 39% in the district, which had 410 of Virginia’s 10,991 COVID-19 deaths through Thursday.
Dr. Colin M. Greene, district director, said he’s hopeful ending the mandate will incentivize vaccinations. He noted people as young as 12 can now be vaccinated. “Every vaccine in an arm is one step closer to herd immunity and getting rid of the virus,” he said.
The unmasking could also be a shot in the arm for local businesses, libraries and museums. The virus caused Handley Library and its branches to close for two months last year. The annual number of patrons dropped from nearly 761,000 in 2019 to nearly 553,000 last year, a 27% decrease, according to John Huddy, library director. Much of the drop was due to cancelled programs, which led to a corresponding dip in checked-out materials.
“Programs are great for developing readers and developing a love of reading,” Huddy said. “People will come in for programs and then say, ‘Oh yeah, let me check out some books.’”
The virus also closed the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley from March 17 of last year until the entire site re-opened on July 23, 2020, according to museum spokeswoman Julie Armel. The closing contributed to a sharp drop in annual attendance. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, attendance was nearly 74,000. In 2019-20, it dropped to about 49,500, a 33% fall.
Armel said lifting the mandate means capacity can be increased at museum activities like art and yoga classes, which had required social distancing. She said mask compliance has been excellent, but giving vaccinated people the option of not wearing them is more convenient.
“Hopefully there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. ‘We hope for a return to normal.”
Bridgewater residents Jason and Mary Botkins were visiting the museum on Friday as part of a road trip through Virginia and West Virginia. Both are vaccinated and said they’re appreciate being able to take off their masks.
“It is more comfortable,” Mary Botkins said. “I wanted to put some Chapstick on in there and you really can’t do that.”
At Winchester Thai on the Loudoun Street Mall, restaurant manager Ray Luciano said the virus hurt business and going mask-less may bring back customers. Olivia Barrett, who was picking up takeout, said she was reluctant to eat at a restaurant until she got vaccinated. Not having to wear a mask is a bonus.
“It is an incentive for people to be vaccinated and if they can come to restaurants and go about their daily lives without masks,” she said. “It brings us back to a state of normalcy.”
Kris C. Tierney, Frederick County administrator, said in an email prior to Northam’s announcement that he was waiting on the governor and once a decision was made he would determine whether to drop mask requirements at county buildings. Tierney couldn’t be reached after the announcement. However, Chris Boies, Clarke County administrator, said the county will lift the mask requirement. Daniel C. Hoffman, Winchester city manager, said he would make an announcement Monday and was pleased about the change.
“It is positive sign that things are starting to return to normal and it’s a result of the vaccine getting out there and people getting vaccinated,” Hoffman said. “I’m pretty optimistic we’ll be easing our restrictions next week.”
