WINCHESTER — The story of Robert Bradbury, a Union soldier who fought in the Shenandoah Valley during the Civil War, is emerging from old letters that were stashed away in a closet and into a book being published by Shenandoah University’s McCormick Civil War Institute.
Twenty-nine letters and a collection of poems written by Bradbury while he was a soldier are being transcribed by the institute. One of the poems mentions Cedar Creek, a major battle fought on Oct. 19, 1864, in Middletown.
The correspondence was in the possession of 72-year-old Harriet Johnston, of Chester County, Pa., who donated Bradbury’s writings to the institute in June, five years after she met institute director Jonathan Noyalas at the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Cedar Creek.
Bradbury, who was from Philadelphia, was the grandfather of Johnston’s aunt by marriage. She was given the letters by her aunt.
“It’s exciting, it’s fulfilling,” Johnston said about Bradbury’s letters being published.
Noyalas is in the process of editing and transcribing the letters and said they will be ready for publication in about 10 months or so. Proceeds from the book will benefit the institute.
Bradbury joined the Union army in 1862 when he was 18 years old. He served until the end of the war in 1865.
“This is a pretty rare thing,” Noyalas said about receiving a stash of Civil War letters. “This guy, he was a high school dropout, so he didn’t finish school, but he’s very eloquent.”
In one letter, Bradbury writes why every man between the ages of 18 and 45 should fight for the Union.
“If this rebellion succeeds, the nation is ruined and the torch of liberty forever extinguished,” Bradbury wrote. “We must stand up for the constitution and the Union. We owe it to those who endured and braved such hardships and perils to secure the blessings of liberty to themselves and that we owe it to future generations whose birth right is to be liberty or chains as we determine it if do not do our duty as men they will rise up and call us cursed.”
Bradbury wrote most of his letters to his sister and was not married when he fought in the war.
Noyalas said Bradbury wrote about his thoughts on political figures at the time, including the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. Bradbury wrote that the country should move forward and not let Lincoln’s death be in vain.
Bradbury also wrote about interactions Union soldiers had with civilians in the Shenandoah Valley.
Noyalas said he was speechless when Johnston handed him the letters. He expected only a few with very brief descriptions.
“These have really great value,” Noyalas said.
After the war, Bradbury worked as a journalist in Philadelphia. Johnston also donated a photographed press pass when Bradbury covered the International Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia in 1876 celebrating the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Bradbury died Oct. 8, 1909, from an accidental fall from a Philadelphia building, according to a record documenting his death. Johnston suspects it may have been a suicide.
From her research and knowledge of Philadelphia, she found that Bradbury fell from one of the two tallest buildings in the city at the time. Johnston added that her aunt was told by her parents around 1910 to 1920 that there was insanity in the family and that they should never have children, and they never did.
A letter from Bradbury’s cousin that Johnston found said Bradbury was fit and fine before the war, but he was never the same afterward. Johnston also discovered in a pension file record from around 1890 that he suffered from nervousness and epilepsy.
“Now I can read between those lines,” Johnston said. “It’s a sad footnote.”
