Laughlin Auctions in Edinburg recently sold a yellow pine blanket chest from the late 1700s to a Rockingham County collector for $50,250.
The chest, which was sold to Mount Crawford-based auction house owner Jeffrey Evans, dates to around 1780-1790.
The chest has square bracket feet, two drawers and a molded base and lid with a blue background and a gray and pink, head-to-waist male figure in the center, according to a Laughlin Auctions mailer that advertised the item for auction. The image is flanked by flaming urns, tulips and other flowers. The item also has a complete provenance, or record of ownership.
Although the builder of the wooden chest is unknown, the same family who descended from Catharine Elizabeth Ernst Golladay owned the chest until Evans purchased it.
It was part of the estate of Ruth Boyer Rinker, who descended from Golladay.
What makes the chest so special is “all of those things combined,” said Hoyle Laughlin III.
“It is a combination of factors that make that chest what it is,” he said. “It’s really rare to see a piece that has survived in the family through that longevity.”
The age of the original surface, the paint, the family lineage and being able to identify the wood all served to strengthen its importance.
If it had been in better condition, it would have even sold for “significantly more money,” he said.
“I would say that this chest is actually in fair to poor condition,” Laughlin explained.
“It has feet loss [and] a streak across the front of it,” he said. “But given its condition, it did extremely well.”
Laughlin recalled that his father, who started the business with his brothers in 1986, had his eye on the blanket chest some 30 years ago when he asked the family to consider the auction house if they ever decided to part with the item.
“When you’re talking about an antique of that caliber, there are no two that are identical, and that is what makes them so special and important,” Laughlin said.
Barbara Kesser, who owns Spring Hollow Antiques and works with Laughlin Auctions, researched the family to provide a genealogy and provenance for the chest.
“The connection from the likely first owner of the chest, Catharine Elizabeth Ernst Golladay, to the latest owner, Ruth Houston Boyer Rinker, is that of a great-great-grandmother to her granddaughter,” Kesser writes in the provenance.
“It is Catharine’s birth & baptismal fraktur by Heinrich Otto, pasted on the interior of the chest lid, that led the genealogy search of her family,” she writes. “Catharine Elizabeth Ernst was born August 17, 1774, in Berks County, Pennsylvania.”
Rinker was born in Shenandoah County and died on March 7 in Stephens City, Kesser provided in a family tree.
Besides being one of only five chests known by the same unnamed artist, the Golladay chest is also indicative of similar crafts from the Shenandoah Valley during the late 1700s, Kesser said.
They all have similar flowers and other designs like the columns and the urn.
“Each box was unique in decoration,” she said.
“They’re all absolutely unique with unifying details,” she said. “It’s when you get to those identifying details that make it unique for this area.”
The auction sale price is a very subjective value to collectors who are willing to keep the number climbing, Laughlin said.
“There is no benchmark for something like that,” he said. “It is established by the market for it.”
The online auction, which ended on Wednesday, started a week earlier at $5,000, he said. As of Wednesday morning, the price was at $6,100, he recalled, but by that evening it had soared to the final bid of $50,250.
There were six bidders, Laughlin said, but only three who took it into the $46,000 range.
“All three were extremely interested in Shenandoah County history and own a variety of items,” Laughlin said.
He said Evans intends to study the item along with some other wooden chests that are believed to have been constructed by the same carpenter.
“He’s big into research on Shenandoah Valley history,” Laughlin said, “as well as the items or things that make them important.”
