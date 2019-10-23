WINCHESTER — A former Shenandoah University basketball star is celebrating his 10th year of helping young people reach their full potential on the hard court and in the classroom.
"We embrace their skill sets and take them to another level," said Chris Rhone, Shenandoah's Men's Basketball Player of the Year for 2004 and 2005, and owner of Unique Hoops Basketball Academy in Winchester.
Rhone, a native of Washington, D.C., launched Unique Hoops in 2009 to give young basketball players a competitive advantage and academic boost. He started out at the Winchester Sportsplex in Kernstown, but recently moved operations about a mile north to the Youth Development Center (YDC) campus at 3 Battaile Drive.
Rhone helps players refine their court skills while emphasizing the need to maintain good grades in school and college. His lessons allow young people to stand out on school and recreational teams.
"The goal I've set for Unique Hoops is that we're going to get every kid under me into college playing basketball," Rhone said. "I've pretty much done that."
One of Rhone's top success stories is Cam Jackson, a Handley High School basketball standout who went on to play five seasons for Wofford College and, in July, signed a contract to join a professional team in Germany. Other area players who applied Rhone's lessons to earn spots on college rosters include Grant Golden of the University of Richmond, Bryce Golden of Butler University, Jahlil Jenkins of Fairleigh Dickinson University, Rze Culbreath of the University of Pikeville and Aaron Miller of Concord University.
"I'm always on the phone, actively calling coaches and trying to get my kids looked at," Rhone said. "Every year, I'm pumping kids into universities with full rides."
Rhone said he helps young players achieve their dreams by giving them the tools and insights needed to raise their games to the next level.
"What if I had someone like me growing up?" he asked. "The mistakes we made and the decisions we didn't make, we can come back and tell the youth how to do better."
In addition to bolstering their skills, Rhone also helps his players pick colleges that best suit their strengths and goals. For example, a point guard may have an invitation to play at a large university, and Rhone can advise him or her if the school's basketball program will give them an opportunity to shine or if they would be more successful elsewhere.
"I'm always working for my kids," he said, "making sure they're doing the right things and getting good grades."
Unique Hoops has programs for children of all ages, starting with Lil' Ballers for kids 3 to 6 years old. Workouts and training sessions become more advanced and specialized as players get older and their skills improve.
Programs are offered in blocks of four to six weeks, and session prices range from $110 to $200 per player. So far this year, Rhone said, Unique Hoops has worked with approximately 125 players.
He recently moved the academy to the YDC campus to better utilize the center and its facilities, including two indoor basketball courts, and be among other youth service organizations including Boy Scouts of America, Special Love Inc. and Baker's Anchor Mentoring (formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Virginia).
"Everything you need for kids to make it and succeed is right here in our backyard, everything from basketball to theater to education," Rhone said. "It's a blessing."
To learn more about Unique Hoops Basketball Academy or to enroll your child in one of its programs, visit uniquehoops.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.