BERRYVILLE — Lee Campbell may know more about what spins around the spool in the bathroom than anyone else in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Her educational exhibit, “As the Toilet Paper Rolls Through the Pandemic,” received a second-place ribbon during competition at the 66th Annual Clarke County Fair.
Touching on personal toiletry habits over the years, the exhibit discusses the history of the paper and how it’s made. It also recalls, using photos taken at area stores, how shortages of the paper and other cleaning supplies occurred as COVID-19 pandemic last year.
A frequent volunteer at the fair, Campbell said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon that she originally planned to create an exhibit about bees.
However, “my nephew challenged me on that” idea, she said. He thought that because of the shortages, an exhibit about toilet paper “would be more interesting.”
She learned a lot from her research. For example, “I didn’t know that in China, the Ming dynasty was the first to do printed paper,” she said. “I always thought it was the Europeans.”
Also, before toilet paper was invented, “the Chinese used strips of pottery to wipe their bottoms,” Campbell said.
The fair, organized by the Clarke County Ruritan Club, continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds on Main Street (Va. 7 Business) west of Berryville. Visitors have until then to see Campbell’s toilet paper research for themselves, before it’s wiped away in the annals of fair history.
Other educational exhibits on display, in buildings near the fairgrounds’ entrance, include one pertaining to Japan — aligning with the recent Olympics — and another detailing how tornadoes form.
Campbell won several other ribbons in competitions at this year’s fair.
An avid baker, she won first place for her banana bread. She used her grandmother’s recipe.
And, “I made sure to use fresh bananas,” she emphasized.
Campbell placed second, too, for her cupcakes decorated to resemble Black-eyed Susans.
“They’re one of my favorite flowers,” she said.
She used a cake recipe from a cookbook and her grandmother’s butter frosting recipe.
Leaves are made of frosting colored yellow. Chocolate buttercream frosting comprises the dark center of the flowers, which are displayed against a background of green frosting.
Along with baked goods, ribbon-winning food items include canned foods in Mason jars and homegrown fruits and vegetables.
Arts and crafts on display include drawings and paintings, woodwork, ceramics and sewn and knitted items.
Jessica Vincent of Boyce and her daughter, Emily, 13, were admiring the creativity on Thursday.
“We like to come and see what everybody’s doing,” said the elder Vincent.
“I like to see the creativity and the different preferences (of materials) that people use in doing their artwork,” added Emily.
Thursday’s fair activities culminated with a performance by singer/musician Bryan Shepherd.
Today’s events include a tractor-driving contest, horse show and sale of livestock raised by students in 4-H and FFA programs. A professional bull riding exhibition and rodeo will be held tonight.
