A United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley Community Impact Grant awarded to the Lord Fairfax Community College Educational Foundation will help students facing challenges meet critical personal needs, according to an LFCC news release.
The $12,000 grant is in support of the Helping Hand Emergency Scholarship Fund which helps students facing immediate or emergency needs that could prevent them from completing their education or workforce training program.
“One of the greatest challenges our students face isn’t committing to college, but struggling with financial stability from start to finish,” said LFCC Dean of Students Amber Foltz. “We know the challenges our students face – cars that break down, lack of reliable childcare, evictions, hunger, and access to mental health care, among other things – are very real threats to completing college.”
Caroline Wood, associate vice president of student services and academic support, said the college is very grateful for the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley’s support.
“We consider the United Way a great partner in meeting our students in the moment and helping to create momentum to get them to the finish line,” she said.
Roughly 40 percent of LFCC students served by the college’s Middletown Campus are considered under-served, meaning they fall into at least one of the following demographics: are a minority, are a first-generation college student, are low-income, or live in a disadvantaged location.
Scholarships or emergency cash aid of as little as $300 to $1,000 can go far in keeping a student in college longer and increasing the likelihood they will graduate, the release states.
