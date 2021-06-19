WINCHESTER — Elise Stine-Dolinar learned about Juneteenth when she saw it on a calendar, but she knew nothing about it otherwise.
"I feel like everybody can do better to bring awareness to the holiday and to do something to improve equity in the community and the country for that matter," she said. "There's one thing I know I can do and that is to teach my child about what Juneteenth is and what better way to do that than to read a story."
A small group of parents came to the Our Health campus lawn on Thursday morning so their children could learn more about Juneteenth at a story time hosted by Handley Regional Library and the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. Stine-Dolinar, senior director of advancement at United Way NSV, came up with the idea.
Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, has long been celebrated by Black communities for marking the ending of slavery. As of Thursday, it is a federal holiday.
During story time, Katie Moss, youth services supervisor for Handley Regional Library, read the children a book called "Juneteenth for Mazie" by Floyd Cooper. It's about a Black girl who learns about her great-great-great grandfather who was a slave and the importance of Juneteenth as a day of celebration.
Kaytee Williamson said that while her 4-year-old son, Solomon Morgan, is a little young to understand the significance of Juneteenth, she brought him to the event so that he as a Black child can start to learn about his own history.
"It's important for him to know his history and there really aren't that many opportunities to do that, so I thought this was a great opportunity to do that," she said.
She added that she liked seeing children of different races at the story time and knowing that children from other racial backgrounds will grow up understanding the culture and history of their Black peers.
Moss added that libraries are a space for people to see themselves represented as well as others, and she hopes to bring more outreach events like Thursday's story time to the community.
"I always find that kids are the best to learn with, and to learn about a cultural holiday like Juneteenth is even better when you can do it in a fun and educative way," Moss said.
