WINCHESTER — United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, the board chair of the local Emergency Food and Shelter Program for the Winchester and Frederick County areas, is now additionally managing the regions of Clarke and Shenandoah counties.
Clarke County has been selected to receive an award of $12,240 and Shenandoah County has been selected to receive $51,303 under Phase 38 of the National Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). Awards are based upon the jurisdiction's total number of unemployed as compared to the total number of unemployed in all qualifying jurisdictions. These funds will immediately be made available through local grants to eligible agencies through the EFSP application process.
The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program was created in 1983 to supplement the work of local social service organizations within the United States, both private and governmental, to help people in need of emergency assistance.
“United Way NSV has managed the EFSP program in Winchester and Frederick County for many years and has the expertise to ensure this funding is allocated quickly and efficiently to meet our community’s needs," said Beth Delullo, director of the Shenandoah County Department of Social Services.
Last year, the National Emergency Food and Shelter Board allocated $140 million for Phase 38 to jurisdictions across the country. Each jurisdiction is then awarded money based on the number of people who are unemployed. Winchester received $9,468. The local board awarded the funds to Faithworks for rent/mortgage assistance and motel vouchers.
United Way NSV is accepting applications for Phase 38 allocations for Clarke and Shenandoah counties. The deadline to apply is April 30.
Once an award is made by either the National Board or a state set-aside committee, local boards decide which agencies are to receive funds, and then those agencies are paid directly by the National Board. Within a jurisdiction, no more than 2% of the entire award may be used for administrative costs by the local board and agencies combined. Local agencies providing emergency food, shelter and/or utility assistance can apply.
For more information on the EFSP program, visit: https://www.efsp.unitedway.org/efsp/website/index.cfm.
For more information on local allocated dollars or to receive a copy of the application form, visit United Way’s website at https://www.unitedwaynsv.org/emergency-food-and-shelter-program or contact De’Nae Whittington at dwhittington@unitedwaynsv.org.
