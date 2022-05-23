WINCHESTER — The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) has announced the beneficiaries of this year's Community Impact Grant Program.
A total of $540,000 in grants — $35,000 more than last year and $100,000 more than 2020 — were awarded to 36 educational, financial stability and health programs in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Recipients were recommended by community volunteers and approved by the United Way NSV's board of directors.
"Our team is incredibly proud to be giving out more than half a million dollars in local funding," Kaycee Childress, president and CEO of United Way NSV, said in a media release. "We look forward to measuring the direct impact these grant dollars will produce over the years to come and the lives we will impact through these life-changing funds."
Twenty-seven community service agencies in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County will receive $379,050 in grant funding, and nine agencies in Shenandoah and Page counties will receive $160,950. In addition to the grant money, United Way NSV will also distribute $147,475 in donor-designated contributions to various agencies across the service area.
The Community Impact Grant recipients for 2022 are:
- AbbaCare Inc. — $7,500
- AIDS Response Effort — $10,000
- American Red Cross of Greater Shenandoah Valley — $2,500
- Arte Libre VA — $1,500
- Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity — $36,000
- Blue Ridge Hospice — $25,000
- Blue Ridge Legal Services Inc. — $19,000
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington — $20,000
- ChildSafe Center — $25,000
- Choices of Page County Inc. — $24,200
- Collins Center and Child Advocacy Center — $24,750
- Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) — $15,000
- Dementia Matters — $5,000
- Faithworks Inc. — $20,000
- Family Promise of Shenandoah County — $18,000
- Fremont Street Nursery — $8,000
- Healthy Families Northern Shenandoah Valley — $7,650
- Highland Food Pantry — $10,000
- Just Neighbors Ministry Inc. — $15,000
- Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area — $18,000
- Museum of the Shenandoah Valley — $2,000
- Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition — $20,000
- NW Works Inc. — $8,200
- Page Alliance for Community Action — $4,500
- Response Inc. — $10,000
- Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging — $7,000
- Shenandoah Arts Council — $2,200
- Shenandoah Community Health Clinic — $41,000
- Shenandoah Dental Clinic — $21,000
- Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum — $10,050
- Shenandoah Valley Lutheran Ministries — $7,500
- Sinclair Health Clinic — $35,000
- Strength in Peers — $10,000
- The Laurel Center — $24,000
- Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) — $10,000
- Winchester Day Preschool — $10,000
Information on how the recipients will use the grant money is available at https://bit.ly/3PDkX1D.
For this year's Community Impact Grant Program, the United Way NSV received a total of $758,248 in requests from 38 agencies, a $20,000 increase over 2021. The selection process involved 50 community volunteers who reviewed funding applications, participated in online and in-person site visits and viewed agency presentations.
To learn more about the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley and how it supports community service providers, visit unitedwaynsv.org.
