WINCHESTER — The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) announced Friday that its 2022 fundraising campaign brought in nearly $1,050,000 for the nonprofit at 329 N. Cameron St.
That surpasses the $1,038,000 raised last year and the $950,000 raised in 2020, and rivals the $1,065,202 collected in 2019.
According to a media release, the money raised this year from individual donations and workplace campaigns will help fund next year's United Way NSV Impact Grants for nonprofits and community service agencies in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Page counties.
"So many organizations and individuals need and benefit from our Impact Grants, none of which would be possible without the incredible support that United Way NSV receives from the community," United Way NSV President and CEO Kaycee Childress said in the release. "It is because we have such a loyal and devoted donor base, composed of both individual donors and workplace givers, that we are able to effect so much positive change in our communities."
A portion of this year's campaign proceeds will also be used to help maintain and expand support for United Way NSV’s Valley Assistance Network, which connects local residents on limited incomes with services that can help them regain financial independence.
To learn more about United Way NSV and its Valley Assistance Network, visit unitedwaynsv.org.
