United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley has announced this year’s recipients of the Community Impact Grant Program that focuses on improving health, education and financial stability in the community. A record 51 organizations in the City of Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Page and Warren requested $1,051,809 in program funding, $300,000 more than the previous year.
United Way NSV welcomed eight new Impact Grant partners this year: The Godfrey Miller Center, Mountain Vista Governor's School Foundation, Shenandoah Valley Teen Challenge, Just Because, Christ Church Cares Food Pantry, Front Royal/Warren County CCAP, Warren County Habitat for Humanity and Salvation Army Warren County.
The following organizations received grants:
• Community Care and Learning Center: $20,000 to provide summer and before- and after-school services for children in kindergarten through fourth grade to ensure parents of school-age children can maintain employment.
• Winchester Day Preschool: $18,000 to provide tuition assistance for lower-income working families in need of childcare.
• Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area: $12,630 to support the Campaign for Grade Level Reading program to improve literacy for children.
• Healthy Families Northern Shenandoah Valley: $10,570 to support the Cribs for Kids Service Project, Car Seat Safety Service Project and Parent Education Birth to Five Project to support vulnerable families.
• Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum: $10,000 to provide summer camp scholarships for local school-aged children.
• The Salvation Army Warren County: $8,000 to support a Boys and Girls Club at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School to provide after-school programming for children.
• Shenandoah Arts Council: $7,000 to support Kids and Teen art clubs.
• Big Brothers Big Sisters HRC: $5,000 to support a youth mentoring program in Shenandoah County.
• Mountain Vista Governor’s School Foundation: $3,500 to support dual enrollment tuition assistance for its students to attend Laurel Ridge Community College.
• Just Because Inc.: $1,500 to support lunches for teachers and support staff in Shenandoah County Public Schools.
• Front Royal/Warren County CCAP: $1,000 to support the Birthday Wishes Project to provide a birthday box to children.
• Faithworks Inc.: $3,000 to support the Pay It Forward program that addresses unmet needs in the community, including eviction prevention, car repairs, phone bills and childcare.
• Family Promise of Shenandoah County: $20,000 in partnership with Shenandoah Alliance for Shelter to expand the Scatter Sites Housing Project to provide housing and case management to families in Shenandoah County.
• Blue Ridge Legal Services Inc.: $16,000 to provide free legal assistance to low-income/ALCE households for civic matters, including preventing evictions, accessing financial assistance and public benefits and to provide trauma-informed legal assistance to victims of domestic violence.
• Choices, Council on Domestic Violence for Page County Inc.: $15,000 to support people experiencing domestic and sexual violence by ensuring their basic needs are met and removing gaps and barriers to employment.
• Just Neighbors Ministry Inc.: $15,000 to provide immigration legal services to the most vulnerable immigrants in Winchester and the surrounding areas, particularly those who are eligible for citizenship or work authorization.
• NW Works Inc.: $15,000 to develop an innovative and accessible garden to support the people receiving services at NW Works and to address food insecurity in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
• Winchester Rescue Mission: $15,000 to support case management services that promote health, removes barriers and increases access to services.
• Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP): $1,000 to provide utility assistance to help stabilize families and prevent loss of housing.
• Phoenix Project: $10,000 to support domestic violence survivors by providing rental assistance to prevent homelessness.
• Response Inc.: $10,000 to assist domestic and sexual violence survivors with securing housing, transportation, childcare and other resources to regain stability.
• Shenandoah Valley Lutheran Ministries: $10,000 to support A Small Hand, which provides diapers and wipes to families in need, and Luke’s Backpack, which distributes bags of food to students in Shenandoah County for weekend meals.
• WATTS: $10,000 to support WATTS Warming Center that provides safe, warm or cold-weather shelter for adults experiencing homelessness.
• Warren County Habitat for Humanity: $7,500 to support the home repair program.
• Page One of Page County: $5,500 to provide emergency help with utilities, rental assistance, fuel assistance and food for residents.
• American Red Cross of Greater Shenandoah Valley: $5,000 to support the Home Fire Campaign and assist clients with immediate financial assistance after a disaster.
• Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity Inc.: $5,000 to support the Critical Home Repair Program to help seniors age in place.
• Christ Church Cares Food Pantry: $5,000 to provide food and personal care products to families in Clarke County.
• AIDS Response Effort Inc.: $3,000 to provide walk-in service in Winchester for Centralized Housing Intake to connect people experiencing homelessness with resources.
• Godfrey Miller Center: $3,000 to support the Congregate Affordable Meal Program that serves lunches to older adults in the greater Winchester area.
• Horizon Goodwill Industries: $2,000 to support the Cut, Cloth and Work program which brings together job seekers with living wage employers to path individuals out of poverty.
• Shenandoah Community Health Clinic: $40,000 to support a mental health counselor for students in Shenandoah County Public Schools.
• Sinclair Health Clinic: $35,000 to support the pharmacy program for people experiencing financial hardships.
• Blue Ridge Hospice: $30,000 to support a dedicated youth grief programming staff member.
• ChildSafe Center-CAC: $25,000 to provide services to children and their non-offending caretakers when there are concerns about abuse, trauma or family violence.
• St. Luke Community Clinic: $17,000 to support the expansion of the dental clinic in Warren County.
• Collins Center and Child Advocacy Center: $15,000 to provide services for child victims of sexual abuse and their non-offending caregivers in Page County.
• Highland Food Pantry: $12,000 to support the Special Delivery Project providing bags of food and personal care items to seniors and disabled persons.
• Healthy Families Shenandoah and Page: $8,300 to provide home visiting support and educational services for families and young children.
• Strength In Peers: $8,000 to support the Side-by-Side Recovery Program that provides peer recovery support and case management services to adults with substance use and mental health challenges in Shenandoah and Page counties.
• The Laurel Center: $7,000 to support the emergency shelter to help victims of domestic and sexual violence and its advocacy efforts.
• Adult Care Center of the NSV: $6,000 to develop a training and education program for staff and participant families to learn about early-onset dementia.
• Page Alliance for Community Action: $4,500 to support random drug screening of student athletes and drivers at Page County high schools and identify youth who are in need of intervention services.
• DementiaMatters: $3,000 to help promote training sessions that help families and caregivers have a better understanding of the world of those living with dementia.
• Shenandoah Valley Adult & Teen Challenge: $3,000 to provide scholarships for men struggling from addiction to attend rehab treatment.
• Concern Hotline: $2,000 to support the phone operation system that provides free anonymous and confidential service 24/7 to those in need of crisis services.
