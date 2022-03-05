WINCHESTER — Brandy William will be the next president and CEO of the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, the nonprofit organization announced Friday.
Her appointment is effective March 15. She will lead a staff of six and work with a board of 24 community leaders, more than 50 community partners, 4,000 donors and 2,000 volunteers across five Northern Shenandoah Valley counties and cities.
William succeeds Nadine Bullock-Pottinga, who stepped down Dec. 31 to take another job.
According to the announcement, William has spent the last 10 years in marketing, communications, events and development, with an emphasis on fundraising and strategic planning in the nonprofit sector. Previously, she was fundraising and development specialist for the American College of Radiology and the director of development for the Lorton Community Action Center.
She is pursuing a master of business administration degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and has a bachelor’s degree in international affairs from the University of Mary Washington.
William lives in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, with her husband, Sheraz, and their retired racing greyhound, Vinny. She is originally from Northern Virginia.
Dr. Damon DeArment, chairman of the United Way NSV board, said the organization “received significant interest in the position across multiple sectors. We wanted a leader who could continue to empower our United Way, our supporters and stakeholders to create greater impact, equity and growth in our community. Brandy’s outstanding communication skills, record of fundraising success, and passion for nonprofit service were important factors that led to her selection.”
The search committee was made up of 12 board members and partners from across the United Way NSV catchment area. More than 30 candidates were reviewed.
United Way NSV serves the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah.
