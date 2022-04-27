WINCHESTER — The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) has announced Kaycee Childress as its next president and CEO.
Her appointment became effective Monday, when she took the helm from Interim CEO Dr. Cheryl Thompson-Stacy.
Childress leads a staff of six and will work with a board of 24 community leaders, 50-plus community partners, 4,000 donors, and 2,000 volunteers across five Northern Shenandoah localities.
The appointment concludes a four-month search process.
According to a news release, Childress’ has over 30 years of executive leadership, marketing, and development experience. She most recently served as the Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation’s executive director. Childress previously was the Children’s Medical Nutrition Alliance and Children’s MAGIC organization’s executive director. She also held other leadership roles at various nonprofits.
“With Kaycee’s strong management and nonprofit experience, we are confident in our direction going forward and the continual growth of our organization,” Thompson-Stacy said in a news release.
Childress said in the release that she is “honored and delighted” to join United Way.
“The organization is such a vibrant and vital part of the community and so instrumental in helping the population thrive,” she said. “I look forward to helping UWNSV continue lifting up the residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and getting to know and support everyone associated with UWNSV. Together I know we are going to continue to do great things with and for the communities that we serve.”
In March, United Way announced that Brandy William would be the organization’s next president and CEO. William was previously a fundraising and development specialist for the American College of Radiology and the director of development for the Lorton Community Action Center. However, Thompson-Stacy said that “it was not a good fit for her end or our end, so it just didn’t work out.” William would have been an external hire.
“Sometimes the job just isn’t the right fit for someone,” Thompson-Stacy said. “So we’re fortunate we have a great new CEO on board who just started ... So we are excited.”
United Way Board of Directors Chair Dr. Damon DeArment also expressed excitement.
“With Kaycee’s extensive leadership experience in the nonprofit sector and proven record of success in building partnerships and finding unique ways to increase resources, we are confident that she will lead the UWNSV to continued success,” DeArment said in the release.
A search committee for the position included 12 board members and partners from across United Way NSV’s service area. The release states committee members took their responsibility “quite seriously” given the significant role the leader contributes to the improvement of the community. The committee reviewed over 30 candidates.
