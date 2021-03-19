WINCHESTER — The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) is offering free tax-filing assistance to help area residents get the maximum return possible.
“As so many in our community struggle to recover from the economic fallout of COVID-19, saving money is more critical than ever,” Jennifer Hall, United Way NSV’s director of community engagement, said in a media release.
The nonprofit community-services agency at 301 N. Cameron St., on the Our Health campus, is utilizing volunteers — retirees, bank employees, students and staff from Shenandoah University’s School of Business and more — to help people file their own taxes using computers and printers provided by United Way NSV. Volunteers will not prepare tax forms for clients, but will assist with basic filing questions and technical support.
United Way NSV is using a free online tax-filing service, MyFreeTaxes, to help filers submit basic state and federal tax forms. MyFreeTaxes automatically checks a filer’s credit and deduction eligibility to ensure the highest possible tax refund.
MyFreeTaxes, made possible by United Way Worldwide in partnership with TaxSlayer software and the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Tax Assistance (VITA) program, can also be used at home if a filer has a computer, tablet or smartphone and earns less than $57,000 per year.
“We know that access to technology is often a barrier for families,” Hall said in the release. “This [tax-filing assistance offered by United Way NSV] allows access to a private computer lab and volunteers to assist with technical issues and basic questions.”
Appointments are available Monday through Saturday through May 1 on the Our Health campus. Filers must register in advance and have an email address. Free tax filing using MyFreeTaxes is only available to individuals who earn less than $57,000 per year.
To make an appointment, call 540-773-3178, text 540-692-9083 or email van@unitedwaynsv.org. For more information, visit unitedwaynsv.org.
