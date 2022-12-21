United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (UWNSV) invites local nonprofits to apply for the 2023-2024 Community Impact Grant Program, according to a Tuesday news release.
The program's intent is to respond to local priority needs as established through the United Way Community Needs Assessment process, in the areas of health, education and financial stability.
The 2023-2024 Impact Grants will reflect the 2020-2023 Community Needs Assessment and 2021 ALICE® Report findings for the Northern Shenandoah Valley. All grant program activities of applicants must tie back directly to the community’s identified needs, with all agencies serving a portion on the ALICE® population. Both reports are available on UWNSV’s website at https://www.unitedwaynsv.org/community-needs-assessments.
Letters of intent from nonprofits stating their interest to apply for a grant are due Jan. 13 and must be completed through the online grant portal, Community Force. The link to the portal is: https://unitedwaynsv.communityforce.com/Login.aspx.
The full grant application will open on Jan. 14 and will be due on Feb. 17. Virtual grant application training is required for all applying agencies.
Applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered for grant funding:
- Operate as a 501(c)(3) non-profit and be a Virginia registered charity.
- Directed by a volunteer governing body with an organizational structure to administer programs.
- Account for funds in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
- Perform the required financial due diligence necessary as listed on United Way’s website.
- Provide health and human services in the UWNSV catchment area (Winchester City, Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties).
- Operate without discrimination.
- Manage with an overhead cost (management and general/fundraising) below 25% of revenue.
- Certify that United Way funds and donations will be used in compliance with all applicable anti-terrorism financing and asset control laws, statutes and executive orders.
- Verify that they are able to complete the post-award reporting requirements in a timely matter.
In 2022, the Impact Grant Program of UWNSV invested $540,000 in 36 programs focused on health, education, and financial stability throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley, according to the release. In 2022, United Way NSV received Impact Grant requests totaling $758,248 from 38 organizations.
The annual Impact Grant process involves more than 60 diverse community volunteers, who review funding applications, participate in online and in-person site visits, and panel presentation before submitting the final recommendations on funding to the United Way NSV Board of Directors for approval.
United Way NSV is recruiting additional volunteers to help with reviewing applications for the Impact Grant process. Interested volunteers can sign up online at https://www.unitedwaynsv.org/fund-distribution-volunteers or call 540-536-1610 to learn more.
Agency applicants interested in learning more about Impact Grants are highly encouraged to visit the UWNSV website for more information on eligibility, deadlines, and other requirements for funding at https://www.unitedwaynsv.org/community-impact-grants.
