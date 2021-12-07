WINCHESTER — After seven years as president and CEO of United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, Nadine M. Bullock-Pottinga will step down effective Dec. 31.
“I’ve been here seven years, and the organization is in such a great place,” she said in a phone interview. “It felt like it was a good time for somebody to be able to take it over. The timing is just right."
Her resignation was announced in a Monday press release. Dr. Cheryl Thompson-Stacy, former president of Lord Fairfax Community College, has been named the United Way NSV's interim president/CEO until a search committee fills the position.
Bullock-Pottinga said she has accepted a new job with a national veteran-serving organization and will start in the new year. She said it is "a really good opportunity" that she couldn't pass up.
In the release, she called being head of the United Way NSV "a professional highlight of mine that I will always look upon fondly."
“It has been an honor to serve my community and work with staff and volunteers who are truly passionate about making the Northern Shenandoah Valley a better place to live for everyone," Bullock-Pottinga stated. "I’m really proud of all that we have accomplished together.”
She said in an interview that her favorite aspect of the job has been getting to know so many people in the community, which she said has "the warmest, most generous people in it.”
United NSV serves Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah.
Under Bullock-Pottinga’s leadership, the Winchester-based nonprofit organization experienced unprecedented growth, revitalized its fundraising efforts, adopted the ALICE Project and was a catalyst for change with the Valley Assistance Network, according to the release. It also was a leader in response, recovery and rebuilding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ALICE Project was designed to help people who are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
“The staff and Board of Directors have truly enjoyed working with Nadine over the last seven years,” United Way NSV Board Chairman Dr. Damon DeArment said in the release. “Although we are sad to see her go, we are happy that she will be able to pursue new professional and personal goals while serving our veterans in her new position. She has been an incredible visionary leader, working tirelessly for the benefit of our underserved and most vulnerable neighbors. She is leaving the organization in very strong position both organizationally and fiscally. We are a better organization today because of Nadine’s leadership and wish her success in her future endeavors.”
Some of Bullock-Pottinga’s accomplishments with United Way NSV include:
• Helping to establish the Northern Shenandoah Valley Housing Coalition in 2018, a grassroots partnership between United Way NSV and the Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity.
• Implementation of the Valley Assistance Network, a comprehensive resource and referral system that aids families in moving from crisis to stability. It has served more than 4,000 families and 10,000 people in less than two years while earning more than 10,000 community-based referrals
• Championing the adoption of Unite Us, an outcome-based coordinated care technology initiative, making the Northern Shenandoah Valley the third community in Virginia to adopt the system with a grant through SAMHSA, George Mason University and Valley Health System. It has now been adopted statewide.
• Creating additional opportunities for donor engagement by establishing the Society of Emerging Leaders and the Women United leadership giving groups.
Bullock-Pottinga called Thompson-Stacy "the perfect person to lead this organization through this transition. She is not only the most knowledgeable person I know, but she is kind and caring, and I know she will take care of everyone who works here and with this organization. I couldn’t feel more confident about leaving things in her hands.”
The search committee to find a new leader for the United Way NSV will be led by Mark Merrill, former president and CEO of Valley Health System and a previous United Way NSV board member and campaign chair. A job description and details on how to apply for the position will be posted later this week on www.unitedwaynsv.org.
