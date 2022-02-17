WINCHESTER — Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley officials say the hearts of donors have not grown weary.
The nonprofit organization, which serves Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick and Shenandoah, announced during its virtual 76th Annual Meeting on Thursday that an estimated $1,038,000 was raised during its 2021 campaign, with a few campaigns still outstanding.
The campaign raised $950,000 in 2020, but this year’s total is closer to the $1,065,202 raised in 2019 prior to the pandemic.
Lori Fountain Bales, 2021 campaign chair, said United Way’s remarkable team and campaign cabinet should be very proud.
“We had an incredible challenge ahead of us in 2021, two years into fundraising during COVID-19,” she said. “But I am proud to say that our team persevered, and our community rose to the challenge, even surpassing the previous year when we expected to be facing a deficit.”
This year’s total does not include over $500,000 in support from the Valley Assistance Network and $266,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding from the City of Winchester for rent and utility assistance.
Elise Stine-Dolinar, United Way NSV’s senior director of advancement, noted that the nonprofit did not know what to expect entering year two of a pandemic, but they planned for the worst while hoping for the best.
“We hoped many of you would come through for us once again, and what we didn’t know was how many of you would persevere and raise the bar for the United Way in your support,” she said.
Stine-Dolinar said Valley Health and Winchester Public Schools were two of the “most challenged” entities in 2021 but managed 20% and 40% increases in fundraising totals over the last year.
“We don’t know how some companies did it, how they kept digging deeper and deeper during these trying times and continued to do even more when facing unprecedented challenges,” Stine-Dolinar said. “But for this, we thank you all.”
The top five fundraising organizations for United Way in 2021 were Trex Company Inc., Valley Health System, Navy Federal Credit Union, First Bank and Frederick County Public Schools. They contributed more than $460,787, including corporate gifts, as well as employee giving through United Way NSV. The top five raised $40,000 more in 2021 than in 2020.
The event also recognized multiple award winners.
Jay Rudolph, Trex’s vice president of human resources, was awarded the United Way NSV Todd Thompson Volunteer of the Year. The award is named for the former Winchester Royals owner and well-known local business man who passed away last January.
The award recognizes distinguished volunteer service to the community, United Way participation and service, as well as sustained and prolonged service to helping others.
Rudolph was commended for his ability to make time to serve on the United Way NSV Board from 2015-2020, serving as the campaign chair in 2019 and board chairman in 2020.
During his time serving United Way, Rudolph and his team at Trex have contributed over $1 million to United Way NSV.
Lia Feit, a John Handley High School senior, was named the United Way NSV’s Youth Volunteer of the Year. She has donated over 300 hours of time during the course of her high school years to community service and was recognized for her passion for volunteer work and engagement.
Additionally, the Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year award was presented to Sabrina Mullins from Navy Federal Credit Union; the Campaign Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Yolanda Barbier Gibson from Shenandoah University; and the Rookie of the Year was given to Ari Sommer from Harrison and Johnston.
Board members were also established at Thursday’s meeting.
Those selected for a second three-year term included Jason VanHeukelum, Darcus Breneman, Tammy Gasper, Janet Michael and Mark Reed. New board members nominated for three-year terms included Beth Falu, Melissa Corliss and Seth Thatcher.
Nominated officers of the board included Dr. Damon DeArment for board chair, VanHeukelum for first vice chair, Jenny Piasecki for treasurer, assistant treasurer-ex-officio, Breneman for secretary and Ted Troxell for treasurer.
Other highlights from the United Way NSV’s 2021 included:
A 100% recommendation rate from families who attended the United Way NSV’s Project Connect Event. The event helped with family services such as pregnancy and parenting education and youth services; education services such as learning about college and GED programs; obtaining documentation such as drivers licenses, vehicle registrations, car titles and birth certificates; distribution of clothes, food and diapers; health care services such as education and screenings; and financial stability services such as opening a checking account and finding employment.
Announced 104 projects completed by 850 volunteers during this year’s Day of Caring event, which provided an estimated $194,072 impact to the community.
Announced 2,360 families were helped through the United Way NSV’s Valley Assistance Network, which helps with rent, utility and other financial assistance.
