WINCHESTER — From today through Friday, United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley is hosting ALICE Awareness Week with a goal of raising $20,000 to help 40 families in need.
"When funds run short ALICE families (Asset limited, income constrained, employed) are forced to make impossible choices, such as deciding between quality childcare or paying the rent, filling a prescription or fixing the car," a United Way NSV press release states. "These short-term decisions have long-term consequences not only for ALICE families, but for all of us."
The money raised during ALICE Week goes to the ALICE Emergency Fund, which is managed through United Way's Valley Assistance Network (VAN). Last year, the fund raised over $15,000 to help local families.
Since 2018, the ALICE Emergency Fund has helped 28 families overcome an emergency or move them toward financial stability, the release states. Half of the families received help with transportation, three with childcare, seven with housing and four for dental care, funeral expenses and more.
Also this week, United Way NSV will host a new event, Women Who Walk, on Thursday in downtown Winchester. "This will be a fun evening of shopping and enjoying delicious drinks and eats at various locations on Winchester's Old Town Walking Mall!" the release states. Participants buy a special Women United button as their ticket for the event. Buttons are available at Winchester Brew Works during regular business hours or can be purchased online. All participants will be issued an event passport, with a prize for those who visit each spot and have a stamp from each location.
At 9 a.m. Friday, United Way NSV will host a discussion about the book and film "Maid" at the Espresso Bar & Cafe on the Loudoun Street Mall.
To make a donation to the ALICE Fund or for more information, visit www.UnitedWaynsv.org/aliceawareness or mail it to United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, P.O. Box 460, Winchester 22604.
