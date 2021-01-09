WINCHESTER — The United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley this week released its findings of a survey on the impact of COVID-19 on families.
The survey, which was conducted from Oct. 19 to Nov. 7, asked Shenandoah Valley residents how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their households since March 1. The Shenandoah Valley region includes Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties, and the cities of Harrisonburg and Winchester. More than 2,000 people responded to the survey with 73% saying their top concern was contracting COVID-19.
When COVID-19 hit, just over 41,000 households in the Shenandoah Valley region were already one emergency away from a financial crisis, according to the United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The United Way NSV calls these households Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed or ALICE. Residents identified as ALICE live above the federal poverty level but do not have sufficient income to cover basic expenses such as housing, child care, food, medical services and transportation.
Households above the ALICE threshold said the top three biggest concerns since COVID hit were household members contracting COVID-19 (48%), child care/education (21%) and mental health issues (10%). For households below the ALICE threshold, the top three concerns were household members contracting COVID-19 (29%), paying housing expenses (26%), and child care/education (15%).
More than half of the respondents (60%) said that employment hadn’t changed for any household members since March 1. However, some respondents reported that members of their household had lost jobs (14%), experienced layoffs (14%), changed jobs (12%), gotten a new job (10%) or retired (2%).
Workers who were paid by the hour faced fluctuating hours, with 29% of respondents in households where at least one person was working reporting that those jobs paid by the hour were working fewer hours during the pandemic.
When asked why household members in hourly-paid jobs were working fewer hours, 71% of respondents said it was because their employer had less business or needed fewer staff, 31% of respondents said it was because of caregiving needs (either for children, seniors or a person with a disability), 16% of respondents reported it was due to fear of catching COVID-19 and 4% of respondents said it was because of other (non-COVID-19) health reasons.
One survey respondent said: “This pandemic has completely impacted my family. One [household member] completely lost a job, no unemployment, and can't find another job. One is working less hours and cannot afford anything. I go hungry so my kids can eat. Food stamps got taken away because of what I make.”
Almost one in four respondents (23%) said that someone in their household was looking for work (a new job or more hours) at the time the survey was conducted. The top barriers to finding work were trouble finding job openings, not being able to find a job that pays enough and caring for children.
Of respondents with children, over half said they were concerned about juggling work and children’s needs (52%) and helping with distanced learning (60%).
One survey respondent said: “I am a single mom of three kids. I work a full-time, 12-hour night shift job at a long-term nursing home. It's a struggle to sleep for work, help with school work, and maintain a normal life for my kids.”
Nadine Bullock-Pottinga, president/CEO of United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, said in a press release "Our United Way hopes that these survey results will help guide our continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will inform local government, healthcare organizations, employers, school systems, and non-profit organizations on how they can best meet the needs of our local community during this difficult time for many ALICE families.”
For more information on the survey and to see the complete data and report, visit UnitedWayNSV.org.
