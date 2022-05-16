WINCHESTER — The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) has released its 2022 Community Resource Directory, a listing of 171 local nonprofits and agencies that provide health and human care services to area residents.
The directory, which covers Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Page, Warren and Shenandoah counties, can be downloaded for free at unitedwaynsv.org/resources.
The Community Resource Directory has been produced for over 20 years by the Winchester-based United Way NSV and is designed to provide area residents with greater access to help and information. Listings include nonprofits and agencies that assist with housing and shelter, immigration and citizenship, pregnancy and parenting, mental health and counseling, clothing and supplies, education, childcare, domestic violence, employment, financial assistance, food, health resources, disabilities, senior services, substance abuse recovery, veterans' services and youth development.
New to this year's directory is a listing of all area food pantries and soup kitchens, including their operating hours, and expanded listings for service providers in Warren and Page counties.
For those unable to download the 2022 Community Resource Directory, a limited number of printed copies will be available to people who call the United Way NSV at 540-536-1610 after June 11.
Financial support for this year's directory was provided by Navy Federal Credit Union of Vienna, whose Frederick County employees assisted with compiling information for the publication.
To learn more about the United Way NSV and its 2022 Community Resource Directory, visit unitedwaynsv.org.
