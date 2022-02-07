WINCHESTER — United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s Women United is hosting a donation drive this month to collect new air mattresses and air pumps, sheet sets, comforters, and pillows.
Jennifer Hall, senior director of community investment, said these items are needed for children whose parents are facing housing insecurity issues.
“Housing insecurity is the number one reason people contact the Valley Assistance Network. In 2021, 82 percent of all requests for assistance were related to housing,” she said. “Bright Futures Frederick/Winchester gets one to two requests a week for air mattresses because many children are sleeping on the floor. We know at least 180 students in Frederick County Public schools have been identified as homeless since the start of the school year.”
Lois Shaffer of Page One, a family assistance program that serves Page and Shenandoah counties, can attest.
“We are having requests from families sleeping in cars, under the bridges, on neighbors and friends floors," Shaffer said.
The drive is underway and donations can be made in two ways: through an Amazon Wish List at https://amzn.to/3GiVJQy where donations will be sent directly to the United Way, or at First Bank branches, The Winchester Group, Navy Federal Credit Union, Shenandoah University, or the Blue Ridge Food Bank. Donations will be given to local organizations that work directly with those in need, Bright Futures Frederick/Winchester, Page One, Clarke County Educational Foundation, and Family Promise of Shenandoah County.
“The goal is to collect 150 or more new air mattresses and accessories like new sheet sets and pillows. We need a variety of twin and full-sized air mattresses,” said Hall.
Women United is at the forefront of United Way’s movement to build stronger communities. Women United is a global, growing force of 70,000-plus women dedicated to creating a world of opportunity. Women United is engaged in over 165 communities across six countries through United Way Worldwide. United Way NSV launched their own chapter of Women United in 2021. Information on the group can be found at www.unitedwaynsv.org/womenunited.
For more details, visit www.unitedwaynsv.org/mattress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.