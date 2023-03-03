MIDDLETOWN — The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) collected $1.3 million in corporate and individual donations last year during its annual fundraising campaign.
That announcement from United Way NSV President and CEO Kaycee Childress was made Thursday night at the Winchester-based nonprofit's 77th Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet, held at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown.
The banquet was the first in-person annual meeting for the United Way NSV in three years. Gatherings in 2021 and '22 were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's so nice to see people and break bread together, fellowship together," Damon DeArment, who chaired the nonprofit's board of directors last year, told the more than 100 supporters in attendance. "You truly care about the community and our most vulnerable neighbors."
Officers for the United Way NSV's board of directors change every year, so Thursday's meeting was DeArment's swan song as board chairman. This year's board will be led by Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, who was chairman of the nonprofit's 2022 fundraising campaign.
Van Heukelum and the leader of this year's campaign, Yolanda Barbier Gibson, praised the volunteers, supporters, businesses and organizations that combined forces last year to raise $1.3 million, 88.5% of which will fund the United Way NSV's charitable programs and the grants it issues to other community organizations. (The remaining 11.5% will cover this year's administrative expenses and fundraising costs.)
The highlight of Thursday's meeting was the presentation of awards to the United Way NSV's top volunteers of 2022. Susan Brooks, a human resources professional who retired in January after a 30-year career with Navy Federal Credit Union, was named Volunteer of the Year, and Handley High School seniors Sarina Parikh and Nickel Shyamsunder were selected as Youth Volunteers of the Year.
"Giving is about the time and the effort it takes to make a difference in somebody's life, and that is true volunteerism," Brooks said after being introduced by 2021 Volunteer of the Year Jay Rudolph. "That embodies what the United Way stands for."
Rudolph said the selection committee for the 2022 Youth Volunteer of the Year award could not pick a winner from the top two contenders so it decided to honor both of them.
Sarina, who plans on majoring in public health when she enrolls at the University of Virginia this fall, is the vice president of Handley's Interact Club, an organization she joined as a ninth-grader. Since entering high school, the Winchester resident has volunteered a total of 400 hours for community activities and projects.
"It has been an incredible four years," she said. "Completing service through Interact has helped me learn to adapt to different situations, meet so many amazing people, problem solve and become more confident in myself."
Nikil, who will study computer and environmental science when he goes to Cornell University this fall, has been a member of Handley's Interact Club for four years and currently serves as its president. He uses his technology skills, particularly those involving artificial intelligence, to help better the world through efforts such as building high-tech ocean buoys that he tracks in order to monitor illegal fishing activities in protected waters.
"I'm a bit of a nerd so please forgive me," Nikil said as the audience burst into raucous laughter. "I cannot thank you enough for this recognition and I hope to continue serving my community, whether in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, my college town, my state, my country or even the world."
Also praised on Thursday was Jennifer Hall, the United Way NSV's senior director of community investment who was instrumental in launching the nonprofit's Valley Assistance Network in 2017. VAN helps area residents experiencing financial or housing crises get back on their feet and regain their independence.
"Anyone who knows her knows she wears her heart on her sleeve," DeArment said about Hall, who is still at the helm of VAN. "She's incredibly passionate about the clients she serves."
In addition to VAN turning 5, the United Way NSV marked two other milestones in 2022. The first was the hiring of Childress, who came on board April 25 to succeed Nadine Pottinga, the nonprofit's president and CEO of seven years who stepped down on Dec. 31, 2021. The second was the United Way NSV's Oct. 1 merger with the United Way of Front Royal/Warren County, which is now fully integrated with the Winchester-based agency.
"Moving forward, we are putting out a call to arms to unite and create solutions for our region's most pressing challenges," Childress said. "We have hope that together, we can bring about even more positive changes in our communities and that united, we will all rise in 2023."
The United Way NSV, located at 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester, was formed in 1946 and serves Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page. To learn more, visit unitedwaynsv.org.
