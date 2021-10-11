United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley is offering a challenge to the community to bike, walk, or run 75 miles to support United Way.
This first-time event, called RIDE 75, will occur virtually from Oct. 15-Nov. 15, according to a United Way NSV media release. Funds raised through RIDE 75 will support United Way's 75th fundraising campaign, helping local families in the areas of education, health and financial stability.
Participants in the event are encouraged to engage friends and family to raise funds and virtually cheer them on as they log miles or complete in a team relay.
Starting Oct. 15, athletes will commit to logging 7.5 miles or 75 miles either on their own or as part of a relay team. This event is open to all ages and abilities. Miles can be completed in whichever way works best for each participant, on a stationary bike, treadmill, or out on the road.
Registration is now open for the event at UnitedWayNSV.org/RIDE75, with early bird pricing available until Oct. 15. Participants can select to receive a sport shirt or tank as a part of their registration for $99 ($109 after Oct. 15) or $109 for a sport shirt or tank with a custom bike jersey ($129 after Oct. 15).
For more information, visit www.unitedwaynsv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.