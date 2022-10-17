WINCHESTER — United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley's Valley Assistance Network (VAN), which offers essential support to families in crisis, is marking its fifth anniversary this month.
Since its inception, the program has assisted more than 8,800 working families in the region. VAN was launched in October 2017 to help ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families.
“When I reflect on the last five years, I am so grateful to our community for embracing VAN and United Way’s vision to make a deeper impact,” Jennifer Hall, senior director of community investment, said in a media release. “VAN is helping thousands of families stay in their homes, keep the lights on, and keep food on the table. We take pride in finding creative solutions to address the community’s most pressing and persistent needs.”
According to the release, VAN Resource Navigators have made more than 20,000 referrals to connect residents with community partner organizations like Faithworks, Highland Food Pantry and CCAP.
"This vital link helps struggling families find their way when they don’t know where to turn for help," the release states.
In August, VAN opened an office at Shenandoah Community Health Clinic, located at 124 Valley Vista Drive in Woodstock. Along with the new office in Front Royal at 134-B Peyton St., VAN staff are also visiting Clarke and Page counties at least once a month to help make access to resources easier.
To celebrate these milestones, United Way NSV is holding a Mobile Resource Fair on Thursday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at DuPont Community Credit Union at 1025 Woodstock Commons Drive, Woodstock.
Resource Navigators will be on hand to connect families with a wide range of community resources. Several partners will provide onsite services, including:
- Free flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines
- On-site job interviews
- Connections to rent and utility assistance
- Assistance signing up for SNAP or childcare benefits
- Setting up a bank account
- Free financial check-ups
- Free lunch
- Giveaways and lots of chances to win gift cards
For more information, visit www.unitedwaynsv.org.
