An area resident, identified as Jen, recalled on Thursday how the stable financial situation she had worked toward for years before the pandemic fell apart after she was furloughed.
“I was feeling good about myself,” she said in a pre-recorded statement for listeners on a Zoom call hosted by the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. “I was paying bills on time and my credit score had been going up for a good year and a half.”
She had enough money after paying bills each month to take her son to dinner or the movies.
“And then bam, it’s taken away, like that,” she recalled.
“It’s been disheartening. I don’t have a college degree or anything, but I never had an issue working,” she said. “For me, it was an accomplishment at the beginning of this to have $800 to $1,000 in my bank account; that was unheard of for me.”
People like Jen, living paycheck to paycheck, make up about 29% of all Virginia residents, the United Way of Virginia reported in its 2020 ALICE Report, released Wednesday but compiled before the COVID-19 pandemic.
ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed and refers to individuals and families living above the federal poverty level who still struggle to pay for necessities.
In conjunction with announcing the release of the 2020 ALICE report, the United Way NSV also announced its latest community needs assessment, which looks at what community members need most and which organizations are prepared to help.
The two reports aren’t always released together, said Nadine Pottinga, president and CEO of the United Way NSV. She said on Thursday that the timing worked out that they were both ready at the same time to be announced together.
The goal of the announcement was to provide a summary of findings, as well as key funding and community impact initiatives that can help the local United Way respond to the data.
The first needs assessment was done in 2010, Pottinga said, “in response to increased service demand, decreased resources and economic conditions.”
The ALICE report is part of a partnership among state and local United Way chapters that started in 2015, she said, and aims to find out who is struggling in the community. The local United Way adopted ALICE data into its work in 2017, she said.
“It really has been a game-changer for our United Way,” she said.
Around Virginia, the United Way has found that more people have become income constrained since its last report was completed.
Three years ago, about 11% of the population was considered in poverty, 28% were ALICE and 61% were above the ALICE threshold, Pottinga said. Though poverty numbers have decreased to 10%, she said ALICE numbers have risen to 29%.
That’s pretty much in line with what the United Way is seeing locally, she said.
Clarke County saw a 1% rise to 41%, Frederick County a 2% rise to 36%, Page County a 3% rise to 48% and Winchester a 4% rise to 54%.
Warren County, which had a 37% ALICE population in 2017 reported a 4% drop to 33% for the 2020 report.
Shenandoah County has an ALICE percentage of 40%, which is 1% lower than in 2017.
The needs reflected in the reports show great concern for community members struggling to provide for themselves and their families, Pottinga said, and that need has grown during the pandemic as area residents have been impacted by job losses, medical concerns, transportation challenges and community outreach limitations.
“We all need to be looking at these reports in that context,” she said. “What hasn’t changed during COVID is our commitment to ALICE.”
Included on the Zoom call was Kim Blosser, president of Lord Fairfax Community College, who said in a pre-recorded statement that leaders in the Virginia Community College System have been using the ALICE report to better understand the members of struggling populations.
“We’ve always known that there were those who were just getting by … but until you really see the numbers in each of your counties and your service region, it really brings home what kind of need there is.”
For more details on the data, visit unitedwaynsv.org or unitedforalice.org, or find The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.