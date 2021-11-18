WINCHESTER — Most COVID-19 assistance programs have expired, but there are still plenty of area residents struggling to pay their bills due to the economic ramifications of a pandemic now in its 20th month.
From Nov. 1 until Wednesday, the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley‘s Valley Assistance Network received requests from 216 individuals seeking help paying household expenses like rent, utilities, childcare, transportation and medical bills.
Even though November is only halfway over, “That is more than what we normally experience in an entire month,” Jennifer Hall, senior director of community investment for the United Way NSV, said on Wednesday.
“The Pandemic Divide,” a new national report published by the United Way, reveals the COVID-19 pandemic is still causing major economic concerns for many people, especially those classified as ALICE — Asset Limited, Income Contrained, Employed. ALICE households are defined as those where income levels exceed the federal government’s poverty guidelines but aren’t high enough to comfortably pay for standard, ongoing living expenses.
Elise Stine-Dolinar, the United Way NSV’s senior director of advancement, said on Wednesday that ALICE households struggle on a good month, so the job layoffs, reduced employment hours and increased childcare needs spurred by COVID-19 hit them especially hard. For example, the new report states that more than half of ALICE households in the United States found it somewhat or very difficult to cover household expenses during the pandemic, but only 19% of households above the ALICE threshold reported the same financial difficulties since the coronavirus hit in March 2020.
The report also states that 60% of ALICE households suffered a loss of employment earnings during the pandemic, compared to 40% of those above the ALICE threshold. Stine-Dolinar said a primary reason for that is because many ALICE individuals work hourly jobs for retailers, restaurants and other companies that have been forced to cut hours and reduce services because of the pandemic.
“We’re seeing people in situations where they’re dealing with circumstances beyond their control,” Stine-Dolinar said.
Other data in report includes:
42% of ALICE individuals are struggling to get by, while only 9% of people above the threshold make the same claim.
17% of ALICE individuals quit a job due to childcare needs, while just 3% above the threshold reported a similar experience.
60% of ALICE households lost income during the pandemic, compared to 40% of non-ALICE households.
68% of ALICE households say they have no “rainy day fund” — enough money to cover three months of expenses — compared to 40% of non-ALICE households.
Hall said Valley Assistance Network still has the means to help ALICE households that are on shaky financial ground due to COVID-19, but demand is outpacing resources. As of Wednesday, the United Way NSV only had about $50,000 remaining in an emergency fund earmarked for helping people pay their monthly bills during the pandemic.
People who request assistance from United Way NSV are thoroughly vetted to make sure they have a genuine need.
“We strive to help people who are already helping themselves,” Stine-Dolinar said. “We don’t do handouts; we do hand-ups for people who are already working hard.”
Anyone who asks for help paying rent, utility bills, medical expenses and so on should understand it will take time to process requests. Hall said Valley Assistance Network only has two people on staff and is struggling to come up with enough volunteers to answer phones and help clients with assistance applications. It then takes additional time to reach out to other area agencies that may be able to provide additional assistance. On average, Hall said, two-and-a-half service providers are contacted on behalf of every individual who contacts Valley Assistance Network.
“It takes a lot of volunteer hours and staff hours to make sure this money is going to people that are actually doing everything they can to better their situation,” Stine-Dolinar said.
In order to continue helping the community, the United Way NSV and Valley Assistance Network need the community’s help. Hall and Stine-Dolinar said they hope to collect $20,000 in private donations this week to be used for ALICE families experiencing financial emergencies, and are also eager to hear from anyone who can volunteer time to answer phone calls and process application information.
Anyone who can donate time or money can do so by visiting unitedwaynsv.org.
