WINCHESTER — Sherry Robinson and Suzanne Tobin didn't paint the entire town on Friday, but they seem to have made a good start of it.
They were among Navy Federal Credit Union employees who volunteered to spruce up around the Henry & William Evans Home for Children in Winchester.
It was part of the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley's annual Day of Caring.
Robinson and Tobin helped to paint an outdoor playhouse purple. Other tasks they and their colleagues performed included staining a fence and weeding the grounds.
"It was a great way to give back to the community," Robinson said.
Volunteer participation at the children's home on East Leicester Street was limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Executive Director Amy Rice. As a result, the number of items on the to-do list began mounting.
"They've been amazing," said Rice of the volunteers. "I'm really impressed with them. They've been working really hard out in the sun."
Becky Stern, property manager at Winchester House, was just as impressed with volunteers who helped at the senior living center on South Cameron Street downtown. They came from First United Methodist Church, Thermo Fisher, Shenandoah University and Winchester city government.
"They've done countless projects," said Stern, including landscaping work and hauling away residents' unwanted items.
"That was invaluable," she said, because "we don't have a truck to do that."
As part of this year's Day of Caring, almost 600 volunteers on more than 36 teams from area businesses and organizations tackled nearly 70 community service projects across the region.
The event is designed to promote volunteerism and help people understand the need for it. Over the years, it's become the single largest community service day in northwestern Virginia, according to Jenna DeHaven, director of advancement for the United Way.
“Day of Caring is a prime example of the great things that we, as a community, can accomplish when we band together and pool our talents, time and resources,” said Chairwoman Beth Falu, a Navy Federal employee.
Amid the pandemic, "the last few years have been particularly challenging, and people all around us continue to struggle," Falu said. "That makes us all the more grateful that we have been able to keep Day of Caring as a constant and come together to effect change.”
First Bank also was heavily involved in this year's event. Employees volunteered at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley on Amherst Street, cleaning up a garden and transplanting greenery elsewhere on site.
"It's a nice change of pace from sitting in an office all day," said bank employee Dan Kurzenknabe. "You get to do something productive, but in a different way."
And, "it's beautiful" in the museum's gardens, said Mandy Spiker, another bank employee.
Chantal Ludder, a horticulturalist at the museum, said the volunteers "have done a fantastic and massive job."
"What they did in a morning would have taken us a week" to do, Ludder said, referring to herself and another garden and grounds employee.
Tobin said it impresses her that employers like Navy Federal are willing to give their employees time during the business day to volunteer.
Robinson, originally a customer of the credit union, said that factored into her decision to join its staff.
Along with giving back to the community, Day of Caring participants learned about the places where they volunteered. Stern said she was pleased to tell people about Winchester House, which provides apartments for people ages 62 and older.
"We're the tallest building in Winchester, but we're hidden in plain sight," she quipped. "Nobody knows what we do!"
