WINCHESTER — The second Project Connect will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School, 550 Virginia Ave.
People will be able to access multiple services and resources at the event, such as free medical screenings, job assistance, veterans' services, housing information, free haircuts, food and more.
Volunteers will be matched one-on-one with participants and guide them to the services they need the most. Walk-ins are welcome, but United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley encourages people to register in advance to guarantee access to some of the services. Appointments must be scheduled to receive services from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), which is a new service provider this year. More than a dozen health partners will be providing services, including Valley Health, which will be conducting screenings for the HeartAttack Risk Program (HARP) and screenings for substance use and depression.
Project Connect events are held in over 300 communities across the nation, according to a United Way NSV news release. They are recognized as an effective, organized effort to coordinate services to best assist people who are dealing with poverty and homelessness. At last year’s inaugural event in Winchester, 185 people received help from 60 area providers. Highlights included 79 dental screenings, 87 free haircuts, 25 on-the-spot employment interviews and 76 vision screenings.
For more information, visit www.unitedwaynsv.org.
