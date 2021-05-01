WINCHESTER — The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley’s Valley Assistance Network has spread its wings and found a bigger nest.
The community services agency held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week to celebrate the opening of its new, larger offices at 301 N. Cameron St., Suite 202. The location keeps Valley Assistance Network (VAN) on the Our Health campus with other nonprofit service providers, including United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV), and is just one block south of its former home at 411 N. Cameron St.
“We are celebrating the expansion of their services to our community, which have been amazingly valuable, especially over this past year,” Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider said at Tuesday’s ceremony.
VAN was established by United Way NSV in late 2017 to address the needs of Winchester-area residents who earn too much to qualify for most assistance programs but not enough to adequately cover the monthly costs of housing, food, child care, health care and transportation. Last year, VAN also helped the governments of Winchester and Frederick County distribute thousands of dollars in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to local individuals and families who suffered financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Hall, United Way NSV’s director of community engagement and head of the VAN program, said she cut the ribbon for VAN’s first office exactly three years before celebrating Tuesday’s move into larger digs.
“At that point, we had served about 200 families and we were really proud of that,” Hall said on Tuesday. “To date, we’re at well over 4,000 families.”
“If we have anyone to thank,” added Nadine Potinga, president and CEO of United Way NSV, “it’s the brave families who come to us every day and share of themselves with us so we can help find them a path to self-sufficiency.”
Hall said the new VAN office at 301 N. Cameron St. is three times larger than the one at 411 N. Cameron St. “and it really will allow us to continue to onboard more volunteers and hopefully grow our staff capacity and serve many more people in the future.”
“I just want to say how grateful we are to have this service on our campus and throughout the community,” said Sharen Gromling, executive director of Our Health.
Matthew Laird of United Bank presented VAN with a $5,000 donation at Tuesday’s ceremony. Three years earlier, the bank gave the organization another $5,000 check to celebrate its first ribbon cutting.
“We truly support community members and community organizations that make a positive difference,” Laird said, “and you need look no further than Valley Assistance Network for making objective, measurable improvements within our community.”
To learn more about United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley and its Valley Assistance Network, visit unitedwaynsv.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.