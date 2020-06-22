WINCHESTER — Until recently, some people weren’t familiar with Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.
Melissa Turner, of Winchester, said she didn’t learn about the holiday until she was an adult.
“I wasn’t taught about it in school,” the 47-year-old said. “I didn’t know about Juneteenth until about 15 years ago.”
Juneteenth refers to June 19, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger went to Galveston, Texas, to tell the country’s last enslaved Black people that they were free and that the Civil War was over.
There has been renewed interest in the holiday in the wake of demonstrations set off by George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis on May 25.
On Friday evening, about 50 people attended a Juneteenth ceremony in Winchester’s North End neighborhood. The event was organized by Hood Love, a local charitable group formed by North End residents.
The first-time event featured a prayer circle, music and a call to vote.
Bryana Carter, who just graduated from Handley High School, sang “Afterwhile” by Kirk Franklin. She said she chose that song because she prays police brutality will end. At a time when people are outraged by the police killings of Black Americans such as Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks, this year’s Juneteenth commemoration was a reminder of the need to celebrate freedom, Carter said.
“After a while, after a while/This too shall pass/After a while/Scars will heal, you’ll love again/It won’t hurt you after a while/It won’t hurt after a while,” she sang.
Carter said she did not know about Juneteenth until her grandmother taught her about the holiday a few years ago.
“It’s a great way to show that we are all united,” she said.
Last week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he would support legislation to make Juneteenth an annual paid state holiday. Numerous local government and school offices were closed Friday or will be closed today to mark the holiday.
Andre Walker, who is a member of Hood Love, told the crowd that while more recognition of Juneteenth is a nice gesture, “it by no means suffices or remedies the systematic racism that continues to pervade our companies and institutions. We got to keep fighting.”
Turner, who also belongs to Hood Love and helped organized Friday’s event, encouraged everyone at the Juneteenth celebration to vote in the next general election, which is Nov. 3. She stressed the importance of local elections, particularly those impacting Winchester’s Ward 2, which includes the North End.
She said Ward 2 on the School Board has had a vacancy for many years. Now that the board is switching from appointed to elected members, there are two candidates running for the seat — Carmen Crawford and Melissa Harris.
There’s also a contested race for the Ward 2 seat on City Council between Democrat John Hill, the incumbent, and Republican Tim Mondell.
“We just want to stress the importance of people getting out to vote,” Turner told the crowd.
After the event, Turner said Hood Love plans to provide rides to the polls to anyone who needs one.
