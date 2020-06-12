BERRYVILLE — A "unity rally" is planned in Berryville on Saturday in response to recent violence by police nationwide.
The rally comes amid ongoing protests across the United States as part of the "Black Lives Matter' movement stemming from the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a 46-year-old, African-American man, died during an arrest pertaining to an alleged incident involving counterfeit money after police handcuffed and restrained him face down in the street. One of the police officers involved pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. Autopsy results attributed Floyd's death to cardiopulmonary problems stemming from being restrained, according to media reports.
Clarke County residents Clyde Brown, Cindy Brown, Gwendoyn Malone, Shahmeek Davis and Tahj Davis are organizing Saturday's rally. It will begin at 2 p.m. with a march from Johnson-Williams Middle School on Swan Avenue. The actual rally will start at 3 p.m. at Rose Hill Park downtown.
Tahj Davis said the rally's purpose is "to unite the community during this time and remember the lives lost resulting from police brutality and racism."
"Even though we really do not have a problem with police brutality here in Berryville, we still want to spread awareness to this issue because it can happen to any one of us or someone we know," she wrote in an email to The Winchester Star.
Speakers during the rally will include Berryville Mayor Patricia Dickinson and Police Chief Neal White, as well as the Rev. Brian Harper and other local ministers. Tahj Davis said the rally will open to anyone else who would like to speak.
White said the organizers obtained a permit for the rally.
Based on his conversations with them, White said "their message is one of peace and unity," and the police department will do whatever it can to help them relay that message to the public.
At the same time, police will monitor streets around where the march and rally will be held to make sure no problems arise.
"We're hoping for a peaceful event," and indications are it will be that, White said.
Still, "we'll take the appropriate steps to keep the public safe," he said.
(8) comments
Yup - having a fair is a great idea large crowds, people close together, multiple days, everyone on rides that are not cleaned and it ends two days before school starts.
We have avoided other protests because of the virus. This one will be more our speed.
This is nothing compared to the 20,000 plus going to Trump's relocated coronation in Florida. Unlike the rally in Berryville, the attendees will have to sign a release so that the RNC doesn't get their pants sued off.
Can't wait for all the Leftists to start ranting about how these folks get what they deserve by clustering together... [rolleyes]
Interesting that public officials have cancelled local county fairs but still let this gathering happen. On a side note, when are the coordinators of this event going to schedule a gathering to honor the police that have been killed this year in the performance of their jobs?
Organize one. Apply for a permit.
If we can have these types of events, then we should allow ALL mass gatherings of people. Can't have it both ways.
We live in stupid times.
Apply for a permit.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.