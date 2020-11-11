WINCHESTER — The National Weather Service is forecasting up to two inches of rain through the daytime hours on Thursday. The precipitation is due to an approaching cold front that will interact with atmospheric moisture from Tropical Storm Eta, which on Tuesday continued to churn in the Gulf of Mexico just off the coast of western Cuba.
Tuesday afternoon, meteorologists were predicting two waves of moderate to heavy rain — one this afternoon and another tonight into Thursday morning. A flood watch might be issued before the period is over, an NWS website showed, considering that heavy rainfall could cause instances of localized flooding.
Data collected by the city of Winchester shows the area is about seven inches below normal in terms of rainfall. Still, the U.S. Drought Monitor website indicates normal ground conditions.
Low pressure systems are expected to exit the region around midday on Thursday.
"This should bring an end to the steadiest rain, though with no real strong push of dry air behind the front, precipitation chances won't quite fall to zero," the website stated. "Instead, rain will probably just become lighter and more spotty in nature" as the day progresses.
Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach no higher than the mid- to upper 60s through the remainder of the work week. This weekend, daytime temperatures are anticipated to fall into the 50s to lower 60s into the beginning of next week.
More rain Saturday night and Sunday is possible, too, as another cold front approaches and may usher in moisture from Eta, which meteorologists predict will be over the northern Gulf by that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.