WINCHESTER — A half-day conference on coping with grief is being planned by the Shenandoah Region Chapter of the Order of St. Luke, a faith-based organization that works to strengthen individuals so they can become better members of their families, workplaces and communities.
"Good Grief: Surviving and Growing Through Life's Losses" will be held from 9 a.m. to noon March 25 in the Eagle Conference Room on the Our Health campus, 329 N. Cameron St. in Winchester. The cost is $5 in advance or $10 at the door, and a limited number of scholarships are available upon request. There is also an option to watch the conference online for those who cannot attend in person.
"Many of us have been taught to hide or bury our grief," states a media release from the Shenandoah Region Chapter. "This conference will discuss losses of all kinds and the grief that naturally follows. It will also provide methods for coping so you can begin to grow through your grief and function in the world around you."
Guest speakers for the conference will be Christina Thomas, who specializes in end-of-life care and bereavement, and Larissa Bleckman, an ordained member of the Jewish clergy who provides pastoral care and chaplaincy at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester. A question-and-answer session will follow each of their presentations.
To learn more about the conference or register in advance, call Carolyn Rae of Winchester at 540-504-7260 or email CarolynRae52@gmail.com.
