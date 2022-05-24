BERRYVILLE — A series of forums planned next month will enable regional livestock producers to voice their needs in hopes that solutions can be found.
The "Meat Processing Listening Sessions" are being sponsored by the Virginia Farm Bureau, Virginia Cattlemen's Association and the Virginia Agribusiness Council.
At a regional "Growing Your Agribusiness" program at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds in February, some livestock producers voiced concern about a lack of processors locally. Clarke County has none despite agriculture being its economic mainstay, said Felicia Hart, the county's director of economic development. The closest ones of which she's aware are two in Frederick County, she said.
According to speakers during the program, most processors within a 60-mile radius of Clarke County are operating at capacity, forcing people who need the services to drive two or more house to obtain them elsewhere.
Yet processors are having problems, too, largely because of economic constraints stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Hart said.
For instance, she said, COVID restrictions often have meant fewer employees being able to work together. That has resulted in either fewer animals being processed or more time having to be put into processing them.
Gore's Meats is a processor operating at three locations in the Shenandoah Valley, including Stephens City. Keighley Gore, a spokesperson for the family-run business, said a shortage of quality labor has been "real and detrimental."
"We are blessed with a group of hard-working folks," Gore said, "but we have added five new positions and had many folks switch for other jobs or go part-time in the past two years."
Meat processing is "a skilled trade," Hart said. It's a challenge to find people willing to do the job who will stick around for a few years after undergoing the training, she said.
Gore also mentioned concerns with "unwarranted overreach" in U.S. Department of Agriculture inspections as well as overcoming obstacles created by the government toward updating processing plants. The USDA is requiring plants to have more and more technologies and logistics, she mentioned.
"While going full force on our day job of meat processing, we find it difficult to find the time, energy and contacts to go about updating our plants," Gore said. "We've found that government agencies, federal and state, have struggled answering our emails and phone calls for the past two years, and the massive amounts of hoops to jump through (in meeting regulations) seem mostly unnecessary."
The livestock industry is seeing hardships "on both ends," Hart said.
Samantha Norman, a Farm Bureau program support specialist, said the upcoming forums are targeted to livestock producers but open to anyone who wants to share concerns — either producers or processors.
The nearest ones to Clarke and Frederick counties will be held from 7-9 p.m. June 20 at The Carver Center, 9432 James Madison Hwy. in Rapidan and June 21 at the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Regional Animal Health Laboratory, 261 Mt. Clinton Pike in Harrisonburg.
Others will be held during the evenings of June 15 in Buckingham and June 27 in Wytheville, in southwest Virginia.
VDACS staff members will speak during the forums. They will take comments they hear into consideration in developing a statewide meat processing strategic plan, a flier shows.
For more information, call Norman at 804-290-1014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.