WINCHESTER — The Frederick County family working to create Katie’s Comfort House hopes people will get a kick out of their next fundraiser — a kickball tournament being organized for May 28, the first day of Memorial Day weekend.
“We thought it was a perfect opportunity to get a little local rivalry going, all in fun,” said Julie Teets, the family matriarch leading the effort to open the facility in memory of her daughter, Katie Teets Bradshaw, who died last year from breast cancer at the age of 28.
Katie’s Comfort House, which was recently granted 501©(3) nonprofit status by the Internal Revenue Service, would be a place where people can be with their dying loved ones during their final moments. It was inspired by Teets’s experience when her daughter was dying at Winchester Medical Center. Teets desperately wanted to go outside and compose herself, but the hospital is so large that she knew her daughter could pass away before she was able to make it back to the room.
Katie’s Comfort House would be a much smaller facility, allowing people to step outside but still be seconds away if they need to rush to their loved one’s bedside. It would be built near Winchester Medical Center so dying patients can be transported to the house from the hospital.
Teets said this week that Katie’s Crew — family and supporters who are leading the fundraising drive for Katie’s Comfort House — is already looking for land within one or two miles of the hospital, and it has built up enough money from previous fundraisers to buy property as soon as a suitable site is found. If all goes well, construction could start in two or three years.
Katie’s Comfort House has already raised about $400,000. Teets said she ultimately hopes to collect $1.5 million to build the house, support its operations and offset service costs for low-income clients.
“We never want to turn anybody away,” she said.
While Katie’s Comfort House is a serious topic, Teets said the fundraising events that support it — particularly next month’s kickball tournament — are intended to be fun.
Next month’s tournament, which will be held on a family farm near the WalMart department store on Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County, can accommodate up to 12 teams. There is no limit on the number of people that can be on each team, but only 10 can take the field at any given time.
“Everybody’s probably going to be playing with a drink in their hand,” Teets said with a laugh.
The entry fee is $555 per team, an amount that was not chosen at random.
“5:55 was the time that Katie passed, and that seems to be the number that we’re seeing everywhere,” Teets said. “It’s kind of uncanny where it’s showing up.”
For example, Teets and her son Brandon’s fiancée, Tayla Mullins, recently went to Nashville to celebrate Mullins’ graduation from college. They booked a rental through AirBnB and then realized the property’s address was 555 Church St.
The winner of next month’s kickball tournament will get a trophy, reimbursement of their entry fee and 10 tickets to the Junebug Bash.
The Junebag Bash is the next fundraiser for Katie’s Comfort House. It will be held on June 25 — the first anniversary of Bradshaw’s death — at The Monument, an events center on Winchester’s Loudoun Street Mall. The gathering will feature a DJ, food, cash bar, games and live and silent auctions, and attendees are asked to wear a Katie’s Crew shirt or something that is mint green, which was Bradshaw’s favorite color.
“We’re just going to celebrate her life,” Teets said.
Katie’s Crew shirts are sold at Solenberger’s True Value Hardware and Creekside Gifts, both in Winchester. All proceeds benefit Katie’s Comfort House.
Following the Junebag Bash, the next fundraiser organized by Katie’s Crew will be the second annual Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House Car, Truck and Bike Show on Sept. 24 at Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson, 140 Independence Drive in Frederick County. Teets said the inaugural show last year raised $44,000 and brought in nearly 400 vehicles, and there are already indications that this year’s show will attract even more participants.
The final scheduled fundraiser for 2022 is a Halloween Gala on Oct. 29 at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road in Frederick County. The evening will feature a performance by a Shenandoah Valley favorite, the Chris Darlington Band.
Additional information about the Halloween Gala and car show can be found at katiescomforthouse.com. To register a team for the May 28 kickball tournament, visit https://bit.ly/3Lwj2t5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.