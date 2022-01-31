BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials are striving to help agriculture-related businesses find ways to meet their needs in tough economic times.
A program, “Growing Your Agribusiness,” is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Ruritan Building at the county fairgrounds west of Berryville. It’s open to anyone in Clarke County, Frederick County or Winchester who operates a farm or another agriculture-related business, or who is interested in entering the field.
During the first hour, economic developers will discuss grants, marketing services and other types of assistance available to agriculturalists. Lunch, including time for attendees to network with each other, will be at noon. At 1 p.m., participants will be able to provide ideas for other types of assistance from which they would benefit.
“I want to make sure that as localities, we’re helping farmers and providing them resources they need,” said Clarke County Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart.
Economic developers from Frederick County and Winchester will be at the program, along with Virginia Cooperative Extension officials.
Farms aren’t just places where crops are grown and cows are milked. They’re businesses, too.
Yet they’re a different type of operation than so-called “brick and mortar” businesses, including stores and manufacturers. They have different needs, Hart emphasized.
Being largely rural, Clarke County has a lot of farms. They’re the county’s economic mainstay.
However, there are other types of businesses related to agriculture. Examples include ones that turn produce grown on farms into other kinds of edible products, farmer’s markets that sell produce and related items and businesses that sell equipment to farmers.
They’re all important, Hart said, and they’re all invited to participate in the program.
However, registration is required to get a head count for lunch. To register, visit www.facebook.com/visitwinchesterva/events.
For further information about the program, email Hart at fhart@clarkecountyva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.