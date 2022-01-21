WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board voted 4-3 Thursday night to continue the school system's requirement that all students and staff wear face masks inside school buildings.
The vote came at the end of a three-and-a-half-hour special meeting where civility was in short supply. School Board members and speakers on both sides of the issue were frequently interrupted, heckled and booed by those in attendance, and at least one audience member was physically threatened.
After the seven board members cast their votes, the capacity audience reacted with both applause and outrage. One woman shouted, "See you in court!" as another man accused the board members of being "fascist failures."
Throughout the evening, several opponents of the county's mask-wearing policy said they would send their children to school Monday without masks. This morning, the school system's director of policy and communications, Steve Edwards, said in an email: "We recognize there will likely be students who will come to school on Monday and refuse to comply with the masking requirement. As has been the case throughout the current school year, our staff will work with those students and their families in an effort to get them to comply with the requirement."
In August, the School Board voted to make mask wearing optional in Frederick County schools. Two days later, then-Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, issued a Public Health Emergency Order requiring everyone in the state's public schools to wear a face mask in accordance with a mandate from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The school system then said it would comply with the governor's order.
On Saturday, newly inaugurated Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin countered Northam's measure by issuing an executive order stating that parents, not teachers or school administrators, should decide if their children should be masked in school. The previous Public Health Emergency Order was subsequently deleted from the website for the Virginia governor's office, governor.virginia.gov.
However, Youngkin's executive order, which takes effect on Monday, conflicts with Northam's state law requiring public school systems in Virginia to follow CDC guidelines on limiting the spread of COVID-19. That opened the door for school boards throughout Virginia to decide if they would abide by Youngkin's directive or continue requiring the wearing of masks in schools. As of this morning, at least 14 Virginia school systems, including Frederick County, have said they will continue requiring the wearing of masks in schools, while another six have said masks will be optional starting on Monday.
The Winchester School Board met in executive session Thursday night to discuss the city school system's mask-wearing policy, but no action was taken following the closed-door discussions. The board will hold its monthly business meeting on Monday evening, but at this time the agenda does not include a vote on the existing policy.
The Clarke County School Board will also meet on Monday night and its agenda does include a discussion about how the school system plans to respond to Youngkin's executive order.
Regardless of how individual school systems in Virginia decide to move forward, face masks will still be required on all school buses due to a federal mandate issued last year by the U.S. Department of Transportation in accordance with CDC recommendations.
For more on this story, see Saturday's edition of The Winchester Star and watch for updates on winchesterstar.com.
(4) comments
Please tell me how those masks have worked the past 2 years? Are your brain cells that fried to not see Covid isn't going away. Are masks going to get rid of the common cold? THINK for once.
Thank you Mr. Comstock for your vote to protect children, I'm sure you put a lot of thought into your decision. I understand some of the people who disagree with you are using bullying and underhanded tactics to harass you; please know you have plenty of supporters who are grateful to you and appreciate your efforts.
This is a wonderful decision by the school board. I’m glad they voted to protect our students, teachers and community at large. Good job!💙
Isn’t it funny how they supported the racist Governor Northam on his EO but now they want support the executive order from Governor Youngkin. It is a disgrace. It is sad and the members should be “following the science”. This is a black eye on the board.
