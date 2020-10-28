MIDDLETOWN — A 41-year-old Front Royal man has been identified as the victim of a homicide on Tuesday.
Keith Hamilton Tolson, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Sugar Maple Road, was found shot in the parking lot of the McDonald's at 85 Reliance Road about 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said video surveillance showed Tolson leave the Liberty gas station across the road from the McDonald's and run from a pickup truck that was chasing him. Tolson had been staying at the Econo Lodge Hotel & Suites behind the McDonald's.
No arrests in the case have been made.
Lt Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman, said investigators continue to pursue leads. This includes trying to contact people whose property was found in Tolson's hotel room. Gosnell said he was unsure if a motive for the killing had been determined.
Police on Tuesday released images of the pickup and a man in the gas station who is a suspect in the killing. Anyone with info on the homicide is asked to call R. Todd Swartz, a Sheriff's Office investigator, at 540-662-6162 or Winchester/Clarke/Frederick Crime Solvers at 540-665-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.