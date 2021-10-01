STAUNTON – The Virginia Department of Transportation has reopened the Interstate 81 exit 313A off-ramp to Route 17/50/522 (Millwood Pike) in Frederick County near Winchester. The right lane of Millwood Pike in the area of the I-81 interchange has also reopened. The lane and ramp closures had been in place since Thursday afternoon to allow emergency repairs to the Millwood Pike bridge over the interstate.
Additional work on the bridge is scheduled to take place tonight and Monday night. I-81 southbound motorists can expect a single-lane closure from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, and again from 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. There will be no traffic restrictions on Route 17/50/522 (Millwood Pike). All work is weather permitting.
The Millwood Pike bridge is scheduled to be replaced beginning in 2024. Details about the project are found at: https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/frederick_county_8211_route_17-50-522_millwood_pike_bridge_over_interstate_81.asp
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
