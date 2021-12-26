The shooting suspect has been located deceased in Frederick County.
CLEAR BROOK — A shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. today at the southbound Interstate 81 Rest Area at the 320 mile marker in Frederick County has sent four people to the hospital, according to a state police news release.
"The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived," the release stated. "State police, with the assistance of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, are actively following up on leads on the possible suspect. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 540-829-7766 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov."
The release states that "at this stage of the investigation, it appears the incident started as a domestic in the rest area. Three people have been transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and a fourth person was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment."
The southbound Rest Area is closed to the public while state police are on-scene conducting the ongoing investigation.
(7) comments
Where were all the good guys with guns??? That’s the answer to all these mass shootings - more good guys with guns. So where were they?
Chris. You a complete illiterate when it comes to the 2nd amendment and guns. If a good guy was there I’m sure it would have been handled properly. You gun haters think it’s the Wild West and it’s not. Your comment just show how stupid anti gun people are.
Glad he saved the taxpayers a lot of money
You're so desperate to show your true colors, eh, coward?
Nuri trying desperately to be relevant. Fail. Horrible fail.
Agreed. A criminal dead after a horrific event.
Excuse the typo. You’re a complete…
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.