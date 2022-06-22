WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine announced his retirement late Tuesday night, just hours before officials with Washington County Public Schools in Hagerstown, Maryland, chose him as that system's new superintendent.
"I remain passionate about supporting students and making a positive impact on communities through pre-K through 12 public education," Sovine said in prepared remarks delivered to the Frederick County School Board on Tuesday night. "As I leave my current role, I do so with a great sense of pride in Frederick County Public Schools and knowledge that my work is not done."
Sovine's retirement is effective June 30. His new job in Washington County starts on July 1.
The Washington County School Board voted 4-2-1 during a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon to approve a four-year contract for Sovine that runs through June 30, 2026. Members Michael Guessford and Darrell Evans opposed Sovine's appointment, and April Zentmeyer abstained from the vote for undisclosed reasons.
"Congratulations and welcome, Dr. Sovine," Washington County School Board Chairwoman Melissa A. Williams said.
Evans, who voted against the appointment, said he believes Sovine will do a good job but objected to the salary he will be paid.
"I do feel this contract is a little bit rich," Evans said.
Sovine's Washington County salary was not disclosed Wednesday afternoon, and a call to the school system's public information office was not immediately returned. His current annual salary in Frederick County is $246,318.
Earlier this month, the Washington County School Board said it had narrowed its field of superintendent candidates to two people: Sovine, 54, and retired Howard County (Maryland) Public Schools community superintendent Theo L. Cramer, 57.
Sovine is replacing 64-year-old Washington County Public Schools Superintendent Boyd Michael, who is retiring on June 30 after helming the school system for five years.
"I wish you the very, very best," Michael said to Sovine following his appointment on Wednesday. "Great things are going to continue to happen and we're going to go to new heights in Washington County thanks to your leadership."
The Frederick County School Board has not divulged its plans to appoint Sovine's interim replacement or the process it will follow to hire a permanent successor.
(2) comments
*your
You know you're school system is dysfunctional when you're dumped for Hagerstown. Good luck, Dr. Sovine.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.