Virginia State Police Trooper A. Eckman is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 4:40 p.m. along Route 522 (Stonewall Jackson Hwy) just South of Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Hwy).
A 2001 Acura RDX was traveling North on Rt. 522 when it ran off the right side of the roadway before colliding with a fence and a tree.
The driver of the Acura, Allison M. Lawhorne, 31, of Woodstock, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Lawhorne was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Acura, a 38 year-old male, of Winchester, Va., was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
One person was killed at another sustained life-threatening injuries late Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Stonewall Jackson Highway (U.S. 522 South) in Clarke County.
The crash was reported at 4:42 p.m.
The person with life-threatening injuries was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital.
Sgt. Brent Coffey, state police spokesman, said in an email that he was waiting on additional information about the crash and would provide an update this morning.
