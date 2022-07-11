2:45 p.m. update: The suspicious package found outside the Winchester Post Office has been deemed safe by a Virginia State Police bomb disposal unit.
The unit is now making is way to Jim Barnett Park to investigate a second suspicious package, then to Senseny Road for a third.
At the Post Office on North Pleasant Valley Road, a robot was sent in to examine the package, which appeared to be a brown suitcase, before a heavily protected technician was sent over to take a closer look.
At 2:15 p.m., the technician opened the package. From a distance of about 100 yards, it appeared the suitcase contained clothes.
This story will be updated throughout the day as necessary on winchesterstar.com, and a complete account of the investigation into today's suspicious packages will be in Tuesday's print and online editions of The Winchester Star.
***
WINCHESTER — Three suspicious, similar-looking packages were found this morning at three separate locations in and near Winchester, triggering concerns about potentially explosive devices and shutting down the Winchester Post Office, a portion of Jim Barnett Park near the BMX track and a section of Senseny Road near Oak Ridge Lane.
Lt. Frank Myrtle of the Winchester Police Department said the first two devices — the ones in Jim Barnett Park and on Senseny Road — were reported at 10:31 a.m. to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office by a caller who found it odd that two similar-looking packages had been left unattended.
Frederick County officials responded to both scenes, but notified the Winchester Police Department about the package in Jim Barnett Park because it is located within city limits, Myrtle said.
"At 10:36, we received another call about another package here at this location," Myrtle said at noon Monday while standing outside the Winchester Post Office at 340 N. Pleasant Valley Road.
He said all three packages are multi-colored suitcases or briefcases, "so we're taking all the precautions we can right now."
All three locations have been shut down and traffic and pedestrians are being kept at a safe distance. Additionally, Myrtle said residents of about a dozen homes in the 300 block of North Pleasant Valley Road, directly across the street from the Post Office, have been asked to evacuate. Shelter is being provided at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School and Daniel Morgan Middle School.
The Winchester Police Department and Frederick County Sheriff's Office are keeping each of the three scenes secure and drivers and pedestrians are advised to avoid those areas. A Virginia State Police bomb squad is currently en route from Culpeper to examine and secure the packages.
