WINCHESTER — In 1983, the year Winchester’s lodging tax ordinance was last updated, there weren’t many options for travelers looking for a place to stay — motels, hotels, maybe an inn, that’s about it.
In the nearly 40 years since, the range of accommodations has expanded and evolved. In addition to traditional hotels, motels and inns, travelers can now choose to stay in a bed and breakfast, short-term rental, private room and more. However, Winchester’s lodging tax ordinance remains the same.
Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue Ann T. Burkholder appeared before City Council’s Finance Committee on Tuesday to encourage an update to the old lodging tax code, which is currently titled “Motel Tax for Transients.”
“These proposed changes, which were drafted by the Office of the City Attorney, not only reflect the current market environment but also restore some much-needed equity and clarity for both our businesses and for the Office of the Commissioner of the Revenue, which administers that tax,” Burkholder told the committee.
The updated lodging tax ordinance would be retitled “Transient Occupancy Tax” to avoid any confusion about the tax only applying to motels. Burkholder said the ordinance has also been updated to cover the current array of lodging establishments available to travelers, including hotels, motels, inns, hostels, short-term rentals, rooms and boarding houses.
Previously, Burkholder said, the tax only applied to establishments that could accommodate four or more guests.
“That was probably a kindness on the part of [City] Council at the time to not include some of those, I think they were called ‘tourist homes,’” she said.
Removing the four-person minimum means that all lodging establishments in Winchester, including private homes that offer a single room as a short-term rental, will be subject to paying the lodging tax.
Additionally, the revised ordinance would make the operator of a lodging establishment responsible for paying the tax. Before, Burkholder said, payments were the responsibility of the property owner. Changing the responsible party to the operator of an establishment would cover situations where a person who sublets a portion of his or her rental home as a short-term rental would still be required to pay the lodging tax, even if they don’t own the property being offered to travelers.
The tax itself would not change if the ordinance update is approved by City Council. According to documents presented by Burkholder, Winchester’s lodging tax rate would remain 6% of the total amount paid by the consumer.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger told the committee the proposed lodging tax revisions also complement council’s ongoing effort to determine where and how short-term rentals can be operated in the city. On Aug. 24, the Winchester Planning Commission recommended approval of new regulations that would limit short-term rentals to two specific downtown zoning districts — Central Business (B-1) and Residential Business (RB-1) — and cap the number of guests allowed at any one time. Council is expected to further discuss the proposed rules at its next meeting on Sept. 14.
The Finance Committee on Tuesday unanimously recommended approval of Burkholder’s suggested updates to the lodging tax ordinance. That measure now goes to City Council for a final decision.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Finance Committee in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and Chairman David Smith and members Richard Bell and Judy McKiernan.
