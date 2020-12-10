WINCHESTER — Following a few design tweaks, a proposed apartment building intended to house Shenandoah University students and young professionals is back on the table for City Council's consideration.
As proposed, The Local at 1551 S. Pleasant Valley Road would include 198 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments within a single four-story building, plus two small buildings that would be leased for commercial use. The complex would be built on a 6.23-acre parcel of vacant land adjacent to the former Fresh Market grocery store at 1671 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
Since the proposed apartments are within walking distance of SU, property owner Jay Donegan of Reston anticipates that up to 80% of the more than 400 residents of the 258,000-square-foot complex would be college students. The remaining apartments would be marketed to young professionals.
Shenandoah University is not affiliated with the private development project, officials have said.
In late October, City Council raised numerous concerns about the project, including its potential impacts on neighboring residents and the heavily traveled South Pleasant Valley Road corridor. Council members said at the time they were inclined to reject the proposal, so the developer asked that the measure be tabled long enough for him to make changes.
The Local was back on council's agenda at Tuesday night's work session with some significant updates. One of the biggest is the inclusion of a 6-foot-tall fence and landscaping buffer along the property's northern border to shield the apartment building from the nearby residents of Greystone Terrace.
Another major change is the inclusion of a parking deck to accommodate The Local's tenants. The designated parking area was incorporated into the design after neighbors raised concerns about apartment dwellers monopolizing parking spaces on nearby public streets.
Along with an updated design, the proposal for The Local now includes a traffic impact analysis to give officials a better idea of how many cars and trucks the apartments would add to the already congested South Pleasant Valley Road corridor. In a nutshell, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said, the apartments would generate less vehicular traffic than a large retail or commercial operation at that site.
Since the traffic analysis maintains that most SU students would walk to school rather than drive, the biggest impact on the South Pleasant Valley Road corridor would probably be increased pedestrian traffic. However, a large number of students using crosswalks throughout the day could clog roadways just as easily as a high number of vehicles.
"Certainly around the holidays, it gets so backed up," Councilor Kim Herbstritt said about the South Pleasant Valley Road corridor.
Youmans said Winchester's Public Services Department has indicated it could make "routine kinds of adjustments" to existing traffic signals that would keep pedestrian and vehicular traffic moving as smoothly as possible.
Councilor Judy McKiernan said she was pleased to learn the developer intends to pursue financing through the Virginia Housing Development Authority. A condition required by the authority would cause The Local to offer up to 20% of the 198 apartments at affordable rental rates that working individuals and families could afford.
"I will be supporting this," Mayor and council President David Smith said, reversing his position from October when he said The Local "needs to go back to the drawing board."
"I know there are some concerns my colleagues have," Smith said on Tuesday. "I hope these will be addressed."
Council voted unanimously to forward the proposal to its Jan. 12 business meeting for a first reading. If everything goes according to schedule, a public hearing and final vote could take place on Jan. 26.
Attending Tuesday night's City Council work session in Winchester's War Memorial Building were Mayor and council President David Smith and councilors Evan Clark, Judy McKiernan, Kim Herbstritt and Richard Bell. Councilors John Hill, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan and John Willingham were absent.
