WINCHESTER — The city's Planning Commission was asked on Tuesday to delay for one month its recommendation on a proposed rezoning that would set the stage for a new residential development on Commerce Street called Prosperity Gardens.
Winchester Planner David Stewart said the applicant, Li and Chen Remodeling Inc. of Winchester, had just submitted additional materials that city staff did not have time to review.
"The applicant has provided a new development plan. It arrived yesterday," Stewart told the commission at its monthly business meeting on Tuesday.
The new development plan only has minor variations from the original submission but, since the changes were not presented to the commission before Tuesday's public hearing on the rezoning request, Stewart said tabling the proposal until the Planning Commission's June 21 business meeting was the best course of action.
Along with the new development plan, Li and Chen Remodeling submitted other materials that city staff has not yet reviewed. Stewart said those items include a property maintenance plan and a statement of intent to hire a management company to oversee the residential development.
"All of this will go into the packet for the June Planning Commission docket," Stewart said.
Additionally, Stewart said the applicant has not submitted architectural renderings to accompany its rezoning request. While they're still being finalized, he said they should be ready by a June 7 work session.
Li and Chen Remodeling is asking that a 2.6-acre parcel at 1570 Commerce St., between Meadow Branch Animal Hospital at 1700 S. Loudoun St. and the offices of Arcadian Property Management at 1540 Commerce St., be rezoned from Commercial Industrial (CM-1) to Medium Density Residential (MR) with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay.
If approved, the applicant hopes to build Prosperity Gardens, a $4.4 million residential development that would include eight two-story townhouses and two three-story buildings containing 24 apartments. Projected rents are $1,800 for the two-bedroom townhouses and $1,400 for the two-bedroom apartments.
The development would include 62 parking spaces — a 48-space surface lot for apartment residents and garages and driveways for each of the townhouses.
A fiscal impact analysis prepared by S. Patz and Associates Inc. states the annual real estate and personal property taxes paid by Li and Chen Remodeling and the residents of the 32 new dwellings would fully offset the city’s infrastructure, education and emergency service expenses, plus add $320 to city coffers every year. When the retail and meals taxes that would be paid by the new residents are factored in, the financial benefit to Winchester climbs to approximately $14,400 per year, the analysis states.
In other business at Tuesday's meeting, the Planning Commission:
- Unanimously recommended approval of a conditional use permit that would allow John Morris Edwards to create a total of four apartments in a building he owns at 208 S. Loudoun St. The item now goes to the Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee for further review, then to City Council for a final vote.
- Unanimously recommended City Council's adoption of Winchester's Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal years 2023 through 2027.
- Voted 5-0-1 to issue a greenspace waiver and consent for administrative approval of a site plan for The Monument, an events center at 186 N. Loudoun St. Commissioner Leesa Mayfield abstained due to a potential conflict of interest.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson and Brandon Pifer. David Ray was absent.
