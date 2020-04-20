President Trump has (again) illustrated his monumental smallness by attacking the WHO and then decreeing that his name appear on the relief checks going out to all (almost) citizens. Okay, the WHO was slow off the mark in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. But because a fire department may have been slow in responding to a call, do you blame them for the fire and reject their help? This is just another desperate attempt to shift the blame for his own failures. And as for the checks, they are from the U.S. government treasury and were voted by Congress. They do NOT come from a presidential slush fund. By having his name associated with the payments he would have us believe that it’s “his” money to dole out and be grateful for his largess. (Fortunately, those who have direct deposit will not see his name.) In doing this he’s going well beyond his self-promotion in attaching his name to the CDC’s coronavirus protection guide. And it’s further revealed that making this change will delay the issuance of the checks by “a few days” per senior IRS officials. So the president is delaying the distribution of desperately needed cash just to stroke his limitless ego and try to garner some political mileage. That is unconscionable (for anyone with a conscience).
“What a lot of the voters are seeing now is that when you elect somebody ... think about who will be a competent manager during the time of crisis.” Jared Kushner actually said that in an April 3 coronavirus press briefing. I’m sorry, but my definition of “competent management” does not include blaming others, denying responsibility for failures, seeking credit for others’ achievement or using others’ misfortune for personal benefit.
Joseph Campbell (author of, among many other books, “The Power of Myth”) once observed that far sadder than someone with no visible means of support was someone with no INVISIBLE means of support — i.e., without the strength of character or faith that would see one through a major storm. Well, the storm is raging. I see no evidence of either character or competence. It’s way beyond sad.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
