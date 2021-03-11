BERRYVILLE — Despite an uptick in enrollment for the 2021-22 school year, it’s not likely that the number of students in Clarke County Public Schools will significantly increase in the next year or two, according to Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
Fourteen new students enrolled in February for the coming school year. Ten were from other places across Virginia, two were from out of state and two were children who have been taught at home, according to Bishop.
Student enrollment in the division has declined in recent years.
The division’s $27.9 million budget for fiscal 2022, which starts July 1, is based on a fall enrollment of 1,713 students, down from 1,722 for the current academic year. In 2006-07, student enrollment was 2,199.
The more students that are enrolled, the more state money the division gets. That can help reduce reliability on local tax dollars for funding.
The division’s recently adopted budget includes $16 million in revenue from local taxes. The remainder is comprised mostly of state and federal dollars.
Virginia uses a composite index system to determine the ability of individual school divisions to pay for their educational needs. Clarke County’s current index is .5729, which essentially means “we’re responsible for every 57 cents on the dollar,” Bishop told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors earlier this week.
Clarke’s index is higher than those of neighboring Frederick County (.4120), Winchester (.4319) and Loudoun County (.5466), information Bishop provided to the board shows.
Clarke County’s population as of the 2010 Census was 14,024. Figures from last year’s Census are not yet available, but officials say they perceive the population is growing.
Still, indications are “there are fewer people with school-aged children moving into our community,” Bishop wrote in an email to The Winchester Star on Wednesday. “Increases in population are generally occurring in the age groups where there are no children in the home.”
Several new residential subdivisions are being developed in Clarke County. Two are in Berryville.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass asked Bishop whether households moving to the county have school-age children. Bishop said he doesn’t yet have data to determine that.
“Our locally developed numbers have been very accurate,” he wrote in the email, “so I do foresee that our enrollment will continue to trend downward.”
